BRISTOL, Tenn. - If Friday night was any indication, residents on both sides of the state line in Bristol are anxious for the return of the V-T football rivalry.

Just ask Tennessee High senior Donnie Thomas, who spent the three previous seasons with the Bearcats.

"I think it should come back," Thomas said. "It was a good game, high intensity, the fans love it, we love it. It needs to come back."

The parking lots surrounding Tennessee High were full on Friday as Virginia High and Tennessee High met in a scrimmage, the first time they have played since their last regular season meeting in 2019.

"It was cool," Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson said. "They had a nice set-up with their back-to-school stuff going on and announcing all the fall athletes. This was really nice, this was good."

Tennessee High scored the lone two touchdowns on a 40-yard run by starting quarterback Jimmy Phipps on the Vikings' opening possession, and a 9-yard run by speedy freshman Elijah Plumbar on the final possession of the two-hour scrimmage. Thatcher Hutton connected on one extra point attempt.

"I think it went well. That is a really good football team over there. Derrick does a great job of coaching that bunch up," Tennessee High head coach Josh Holt said. "That was good for us. That was good for them, I feel like, and it was good for the community. You saw all these people out here. It was an awesome night."

Virginia High and Tennessee High have met on the gridiron 110 times since 1911, but the series was stopped after that meeting four years ago, at least on a temporary basis, largely due to a drop in enrollment for Virginia High, which played a role in the Vikings winning 21 of the last 22 meetings in the series.

Yet, that still didn't keep Virginia High senior Mason Lail from yearning for the rivalry to return.

"It was nice," said Lail, who has recently returned to action after severely injuring his right ankle twice in less than a year. "I wish it could have been a real game. I feel like we would have had a good chance against them. That is a good team, I like competing against them."

Scrimmages are just that, practice sessions against other teams to help prepare for the season ahead. Tennessee High, which hosted Morristown East and Cherokee last week, concluded its scrimmage slate against the Bearcats, and will host Greeneville in the regular season opener on Friday at the Stone Castle.

"We have got be a little more consistent. We were kind of sputtering [on offense]. We never got both feet in the ground on a couple of things," Holt said. "The same thing on defense. We have got be a little bit more consistent. We flew to the ball all night, we were physical. Those are great things and that is the stuff we have got to polish up. That word is hanging in the locker room there, 'consistency', that is our goal and that is what we work on from here on out."

Up next are the Greene Devils.

"We are excited for them," Holt said. "We are as ready as we can be. We still have got about four more days of practice to polish everything up and get where we need to be."

"We will be ready for that one," added Thomas, a defensive back and receiver, who was the target of several long pass attempts from Phipps. "We will be preparing all Monday, all Tuesday, all Wednesday, all Thursday. We are going to play on Friday and do our best."

It was Virginia High's first scrimmage of the season, with a visit to Gate City on tap for Thursday before the season opener on Aug. 25 against Patrick Henry.

"One of the things we wanted to see was how were we going to compete. I think we were excited and I think we did a good job of competing," Patterson said. "I thought we gave good effort. Obviously, a lot of things we can correct and fix, but overall I was pleased with our effort.

"A lot of mistakes for sure, but I wanted us to come out healthy. I wanted to see us compete and I thought we did that. I thought we did a good job. I thought we played hard. I definitely think we have some things to work on as far as conditioning and just continuing to work on fundamentals. Without having seen the film I feel really good where we are at right now."

Both teams had players that stood out, but Plumbar - who isn't even listed on the Tennessee High roster - caught the eye of Holt with his speed and quickness with the ball. Mason Elliott, Carter Keesee and Jacob Rhea also made big plays on both sides of the ball for the Vikings.

"We have got a little pup, No. 9 [Plumbar]. He is a freshman. He may be a pup, but he played like a dog," Holt said. "Outside of that I think our skill guys did a great job. I think defensively we flew to the ball. Just all together a pretty good night by a lot of people."

Among the standouts for Virginia High was running back Keyshawn Smith, who showed the speed and quickness that could cause headaches for opponents this season.

"Keyshawn has had a great summer. He has looked really good at all the camps and all the 7-on-7s that we have done. He has done a really, really good job for us. He is going to be a really special player for us," Patterson said. "I thought our offensive line did a good job coming together and opened up some nice holes for us.

"We just need to be a little bit more consistent in protecting and probably a little more consistent catching it when we get opportunities. All the fundamental things we can work on continuing to improve."

Dashaun Taylor showed potential at quarterback, replacing the graduated Brody Jones, while Lewis Stuart was among the standouts on the other side of the ball. Lail, an offensive lineman for the Bearcats, continues to fight the mental hurdle that comes naturally after suffering injuries on the gridiron.

"It feels great to be back out there, but I feel like I could do a lot more effort wise and playing hard until the whistle," Lail said. "It just feels good, but I know I have more work to do and I know I have to get the mental state part of it ready."

Perhaps no one received more attention, especially from the Virginia High student section, than Thomas, the younger brother of former Bearcats' standout Stevie Thomas, who transferred to Tennessee High when his family moved across the state line. He posed for photos with former Virginia High teammates after the game.

"It was awesome. A great environment, high intensity, just happy to play here. I am happy to be on the right side of the ball," Thomas said. "I was really pumped. My team had me motivated and we finished out in front."

Both Holt and Patterson felt that the creation of the V-T scrimmage might at least rekindle some interest in bringing back the rivalry for games that count. It remains to be seen if it worked, but a good time appeared to be had by all.

"It was a competitive game," Holt said. "It was a great night for Bristol, both sides."