UVa-Wise stops Ferrum, 41-9

A couple of guys from Greeneville, Tennessee, played starring roles as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 41-9 season-opening football win over the Ferrum College Panthers on Thursday night at Carl Smith Stadium.
Jaevon Gillespie rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter alone and Dorien Goddard had a TD grab as UVa-Wise dominated a foe from the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Gillespie lost a fumble on his first carry of the game, but made up for it by ripping off touchdown runs of 51, 20 and 4 yards. He finished with 106 yards on 10 carries.
Goddard taught a 7-yard TD pass from Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter as Greeneville High School graduates accounted for UVa-Wise’s first four touchdowns of the evening.
Redwine was 22-of-36 for 220 yards, while Julian Edwards also had a touchdown run.
Brady Dalton (Carroll County) had one catch for 10 yards, Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) had two tackles and Drew Vermillion (Gate City) averaged 43 yards on four punts.
Ferrum was outgained 573-190 in total offense.
Ferrum 0 0 6 3—9
UVa-Wise 21 10 10 0—41
Scoring Summary
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 51 run (K. Dalton kick)
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 20 run (K. Dalton kick)
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 4 run (K. Dalton kick)
V-W – Goddard 7 pass from Redwine (K. Dalton kick)
V-W – K. Dalton 31 FG
V-W – K. Dalton 50 FG
F – Lamb 9 pass from Hawkins (kick blocked)
V-W – Edwards 33 run (K. Dalton kick)
F – Deaton 38 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: F 10, V-W 28; Rushes-Yards: F 31-(-18), V-W 35-291; Passing Yards: F 208, V-W 282; Comp.-Att.-Int.: F 17-38-0, V-W 24-45-1; Fumbles-Lost: F 1-1, V-W 3-3; Penalties-Yards: F 4-30, V-W 5-33; Punts-Average: F 12-38.1, V-W 4-43.
Individual Stats
RUSHING – F: Smiley 11-9, Dupuy 5-5, Campbell 5-3, Luckett 3-(-2), Hawkins 7-(-33); V-W: Jae. Gillespie 10-106, Snowden 5-68, Edwards 4-44, Dent 1-28, Grant 4-24, Redwine 3-18, J. Johnson 6-18, TEAM 1-(-3), O’Reilly 1-(-12).
PASSING – F: Hawkins 15-34-0, 181; Kidd 2-4-0, 27; V-W: Redwine 22-36-1, 260; J. Jackson 1-6-0, 12; Dent 1-1-0, 10; O’Reilly 0-2-0, 0.
RECEIVING: F: Lamb 5-47, Downer 2-43, C.W. Wilson 1-30, Smiley 3-28, Hubbard 2-27, Greene 1-20, Gray-Palmore 1-8, Campbell 1-4, Dupuy 1-1; V-W: Harrison 9-98, Goddard 4-59, Grant 3-43, Kirkess 2-21, Jefferson 1-15, Powell 1-12, Davis 1-10, Dalton 1-10, Vandyke 1-9, J. Johnson 1-5.