UVa-Wise seventh, E&H 11th in SAC poll

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was pegged for a seventh-place finish and Emory & Henry was predicted for an 11th-place showing in the preseason coaches poll for the 12-team South Atlantic Conference.
Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate took the top three spots.
UVa-Wise went 5-6 last season, while E&H is moving to the NCAA Division II level after previously competing in the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference.’
On the preseason all-conference team, UVa-Wise had had defensive lineman Joel Burgess and defensive back Markel Dailey earning first-team honors with quarterback Lendon Redwine, running back Jaevon Gillespie, offensive lineman Daric Cotman and defensive back Robert Carter getting second-team status.
Emory & Henry defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer earned a first-team nod, while defensive lineman Donovan Pinnix was a second-team selection.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kingsport wins Appy League title
Ryan Murphy pitched well all season for the Kingsport Axmen and he crafted his most important gem on Monday night.
Murphy tossed five innings of one-run ball as Kingsport collected a 5-2 win over the Burlington Sock Puppets in the Appalachian League championship game at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
It was the first Appy League title for the city of Kingsport since 1995 when the Kingsport Mets won it all.
Murphy yielded just two hits, while walking one and registering five strikeouts. The James Madison University hurler went 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in the regular season.
Andrew Lindsey (Charlotte) struck out six in pitching the final four innings to notch the save. Henry Hunter (Alabama-Birmingham) homered, while Jake Perry (Minnesota) drove in two runs for the Axmen.
Ethan Lizama (Gulf Coast State) homered and Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) had a RBI single for Burlington.
Kingsport finished 7-0 against the Bristol State Liners this season, while Burlington was 4-0 against the Bristolians.
It was the second straight summer a West Division squad won the Appy League title as well. The Greeneville Flyboys won the crown in 2021.