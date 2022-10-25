 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

UVa-Wise, King pick up volleyball wins

UVa-Wise 2017 logo

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bailey, Scarce lead Cavs past ’Cats’

Kaylee Scarce had 10 kills and 15 assists and Conner Bailey tallied 11 kills and nine assists to guide the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-14 non-conference win over Lees-McRae on Tuesday night.

Lily Gutierrez dished out 21 assists and Piper Suddeth added 13. Kamryn Livingston contributed 16 digs for the Highland Cavaliers (5-15, 1-14).

Abingdon alums Cassidy Farley (four blocks) and Morgan Blevins (six digs) also contributed for the Cavaliers.

King wears out Converse

Hailee Blankenship had 12 kills and 24 digs and Abigale Jayne contributed nine kills and four blocks to lead King to 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 Conference Carolinas victory over Converse.

Zephanie Sydner tallied seven kills and Gracie Love added eight kills. Claire Wilson had 12 digs and Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 22 assists.

Lydia Buchanan had 16 assists for King (14-13, 9-7).

