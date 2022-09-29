 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa-Wise, E&H to play rare Friday games

Emory and Henry vs. Newberry

Emory & Henry’s Kashawn Cosey and the Wasps will host Catawba in a South Atlantic Conference game this afternoon in hopes of avoiding as much wrath as possible from Hurricane Ian. 

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise

Game time: 3 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: Lenoir-Rhyne (3-1, 2-0) beat Carson-Newman, 34-13, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (1-3, 0-2) lost to Limestone, 27-13, last Saturday.

What to watch for: This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved like many South Atlantic Conference games due to Hurricane Ian’s impact on the region. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has dropped three straight contests and the Highland Cavaliers have led at some point in all three of those games. … UVa-Wise has the best pass defense in the SAC (119.5 yards per game), but hasn’t been able to contain the run game as opponents are averaging 229.5 yards rushing against the Cavs. … Sophomore Robert Carter has been a bright spot for UVa-Wise. The former Dan River High School standout has four interceptions, 14 tackles and 394 kick return yards. … Drew Vermillion (Gate City) is averaging 39.4 yards on 24 punts for the Cavs. Only Wingate’s Ethan Evans (27) has punted more times than Vermillion among South Atlantic Conference players. … This will be the first Friday night game for UVa-Wise since a win over Mars Hill on April 2, 2021. ... Lenoir-Rhyne is ranked 19th in the latest American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll. The only loss for the Bears was a 27-5 setback to Ferris State of Michigan, the top-ranked DII team in the nation. … Sophomore Dwayne McGee already has 2,513 career rushing yards for Lenoir-Rhyne, while junior Deondre Lester has 102 receptions over the course of his career. … UVa-Wise stunned Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-28, last season in a game that was also played at Carl Smith Stadium. A similar upset would be crucial for the Cavs as they are trending toward a sixth consecutive losing season.

Catawba at Emory & Henry

Game time: 3 pm.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Catawba (1-3, 0-2) lost 50-17 last week in its home opener to Tusculum; Emory & Henry (2-2, 1-1) is coming off a 17-10 overtime win at Wingate.

What to watch for: Catawba allows 35 points and 239 yards rushing per game. The Indians opened SAC play two weeks ago with a 38-7 loss to Mars Hill. Players to watch include freshman Leroy Bracey, Jr. (212 yards rushing), junior receiver Will Sheehan (10 receptions) and sophomore linebacker Christian Bennett (22 tackles)…E&H quarterback Kyle Short ranks third in the SAC with 200 yards passing per game, with seven scores. Ferrum transfer Tmadhae Penn is second among SAC receivers with 83 yards receiving per game, while linebacker Ivan Phillips is tied for second with 8.5 tackles per game…Due to the projected track and impact of Hurricane Ian, E&H officials moved this homecoming game from Saturday. Parking lots open will today for tailgating at 1 p.m., while tailgating, reunions and other activities will proceed as scheduled. The presentation of the Homecoming Court has been reset for Oct. 8 during halftime against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

