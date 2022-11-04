UVa-Wise, E&H return to gridiron today

UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman
Game time: 3 p.m.
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (2-7, 1-6) lost to Mars Hill, 20-16, last Saturday; Carson-Newman (4-5, 3-4) beat Emory & Henry, 21-7, last Saturday.
What to watch for: The struggles have been real for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2022, but a bright spot in a bleak season has been the emergence of defensive back Robert Carter as the real deal. ... A former star at Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, Carter leads the South Atlantic Conference with five interceptions and his 573 kickoff return yards are also tops in the league. Carson-Newman coach Mike Clowney raved about Carter in his weekly press conference, saying: “Super athletic, capable of doing a multitude of things where they do a good job of giving him some variety. Great cover guy, and they’ll give him some stuff off the edge to where he gets involved in the backfield. You know, he’s just a really good football player.” … Carson-Newman has won three of its last five games and the Eagles are averaging 205.7 rushing yards per game. Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche has 17 sacks in his career and fifth-year senior linebacker Caleb Goins (John Battle) has amassed 106 career tackles. … Junior linebacker DeAndre Williams of the Eagles is a UVa-Wise transfer. He had 94 tackles in two seasons with the Highland Cavaliers and has made 40 stops this year for Carson-Newman. … UVa-Wise plays the loser of today’s Wingate and Newberry game on the road next Saturday.
Emory & Henry at Erskine
Game time: 4 p.m.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Emory & Henry (3-4, 4-5) lost 21-7 to Carson-Newman; Erskine (2-7, 0-7) 49-14 at Tusculum.
What to watch for: After last competing in football in 1951, Erskine resurrected its program in 2019. The Due West, South Carolina, based school plays at Babb Stadium in Greenwood, which is located 248 miles from Emory. The Flying Fleet has been outscored by an average margin of 30-17 and generate just 61 yards rushing per game. No player has accounted for more 198 yards on the ground. Players to watch include 6-foot-1 junior quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat (918 yards passing), 5-9 sophomore receiver Trevarus Walker (38 receptions, 434 yards) and redshirt freshman defensive back Caleb Gleason with 49 tackles…Once again, E&H will have to contend with a homecoming ceremony. The Wasps average 22 points per game, with 119 yards rushing per game and 190 passing. Team leaders include junior receiver Jermawn Ford (33 receptions), senior running back Grayson Overstreet (585 yards) and senior linebacker Ivan Phillips with 9.2 tackles per game. Freshman place-kicker Trace Butcher (Dacula, Ga.) has converted 11 field goals, while senior punter Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High) averages 41 yards per punt with 16 kicks deposited inside the 20-yard line. E&H closes out the season next Saturday afternoon at Limestone.