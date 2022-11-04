UVa-Wise, E&H return to gridiron today

What to watch for: The struggles have been real for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2022, but a bright spot in a bleak season has been the emergence of defensive back Robert Carter as the real deal. ... A former star at Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, Carter leads the South Atlantic Conference with five interceptions and his 573 kickoff return yards are also tops in the league. Carson-Newman coach Mike Clowney raved about Carter in his weekly press conference, saying: “Super athletic, capable of doing a multitude of things where they do a good job of giving him some variety. Great cover guy, and they’ll give him some stuff off the edge to where he gets involved in the backfield. You know, he’s just a really good football player.” … Carson-Newman has won three of its last five games and the Eagles are averaging 205.7 rushing yards per game. Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche has 17 sacks in his career and fifth-year senior linebacker Caleb Goins (John Battle) has amassed 106 career tackles. … Junior linebacker DeAndre Williams of the Eagles is a UVa-Wise transfer. He had 94 tackles in two seasons with the Highland Cavaliers and has made 40 stops this year for Carson-Newman. … UVa-Wise plays the loser of today’s Wingate and Newberry game on the road next Saturday.