UVa-Wise ballhawk Carter pumped to face rival Wasps

Robert Carter is just a sophomore and he’s playing in the rebooted Southwest Virginia Bowl for the first time, but the magnitude of Saturday afternoon’s football game at Emory & Henry College is not lost on the cornerback/kick returner for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I think this is the most important game, because it is a rivalry,” Carter said. “Everybody is pumped up for this game and it’s for bragging rights. We know people on that team.”

Opponents are becoming very familiar with Carter these days as the graduate of Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, leads the South Atlantic Conference with four interceptions and has proven more than capable of making things happen when returning punts and kickoffs.

Carter played well last season for the Highland Cavaliers and has been even better in 2022.

“He has exceeded every expectation I had for him,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “The great thing about Robert is when you watch kids practice you can tell the ones it’s really important to, the kids it’s really, really important to and you can tell the kids who are trying to be great and Rob’s a kid out there trying to be great. He solely concentrates on doing his job.”

He’s performed his duties exceptionally well.

Carter picked off a pair of passes, returning one of them 45 yards for a touchdown, in a 27-13 loss to Limestone two weeks ago. He ranks fourth on the team with 18 tackles.

Such dynamic playmaking is no surprise.

Carter racked up 3,708 all-purpose yards, 211 tackles, 15 interceptions, 30 touchdowns on offense and nine defensive/special teams TDs while starring at Dan River.

He had never played cornerback regularly until he arrived at UVa-Wise and the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Carter has been undeterred.

“I just wanted to play football,” Carter said. “Wherever Coach Damron wanted to put me, I was willing to do. If he wanted me to play safety, I would have played safety. If he wanted me to play quarterback, I would have went back there and played quarterback. Whatever the team needed me to do.”

Quarterbacks and offensive coordinators around the SAC have certainly noticed his emergence.

“Is he the best corner in the league? That’s not fair for me to say, because I haven’t seen every corner in the league,” Damron said. “But I know he’s pretty darn good.”

Carter comes from the same high school that produced Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.

Did he gain some inspiration from his fellow Dan River alums?

“To an extent,” Carter said. “They were older, so I didn’t have much interaction with them.”

Carter is making his own mark at a small college in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.

“I’ve made a ton of progress,” Carter said.

The only thing lacking has been victories as UVa-Wise (1-4) is mired in a four-game losing streak.

“The kids understand our good football has been really good, we have just not played it for four quarters,” Damron said. “If we just played the first 30 minutes of every game, we’d be really close. We’ve not been a good team in the third quarter and that’s sank us in four straight games.

“Against Lenoir-Rhyne we went into that game with several offensive kids down and some defensive kids down, but we still go in at halftime trailing 21-10 and we’re in the game. We’ve just got to put a complete football game together and that’s what it boils down to. If we can do that, we’ll be fine. Is that going to happen this week? If I knew that, we wouldn’t have to show up and play. One of the great things about what we do is waiting until Saturday to see.”

Saturday will be Damron’s first experience with the Southwest Virginia Bowl, the fifth installment of a series that was previously played in 1994, 1995, 2010 and 2011.

E&H holds a 3-1 edge in the all-time series, but the Cavs collected a 33-30 win in the last meeting on a whacky walk-off punt return (that featured a lateral) for a TD that earned national attention.

In his seventh season at the helm of UVa-Wise’s program, Damron has experienced rivalry games at previous stops.

During his time as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky, there were some intense battles with Western Kentucky.

When he was quarterbacking Georgetown College in Kentucky to a NAIA national title in 1991, there were big battles against fellow Bluegrass State schools Cumberland College (now the University of the Cumberlands) and Union College.

The Southwest Virginia Bowl figures to rank right up there with any small-college rivalry, especially when the rematch has been 11 years in the making.

“We’re excited,” Damron said. “I think that is why you get in the business is to play games like this. It’s not something our program has had the opportunity to do since I’ve been here as we haven’t had a natural rival. When we were in the Mountain East Conference, those schools were pretty far from us and we were kind of down here isolated. When we joined the SAC, there’s something that could develop with Mars Hill or the two Tennessee schools [Tuscuulm and Carson-Newman] over time. Now, with the fact that us and [E&H] are so closely located in Southwest Virginia, it’s a natural thing.”

The four previous matchups between the foes have been memorable and a large crowd is expect at Fred Selfe Stadium.

The team’s lockdown cornerback will be locked in.

“I decided to come here because it felt like home,” Carter said. “It was great decision all the way around.”