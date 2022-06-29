UVa’s Rubin sparks offensive assault as Bristol wins 16-7

Justin Rubin set the tone for an offensive explosion from the leadoff spot as the Bristol State Liners rolled to a 16-7 Appalachian League victory over the homestanding Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday night.

The Bristolians looked anything like the worst team in the Appy League by following up Tuesday’s 10-3 thumping of Elizabethton 24 hours later by establishing a single-game season-high for runs. The State Liners pounded out 16 hits and drew 13 walks against seven mostly ineffective Elizabethton hurlers.

Bristol (7-18) earned its first series sweep of the season and the State Liners have won six of their seven games away from home.

Rubin, an infielder from the University of Virginia, finished 3-for-5 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs from the top spot in the order as his batting average rose to .333.

Hector Mangual (Missouri) broke a 2-2 deadlock with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and the offensive onslaught was underway.

Coastal Carolina University signee Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) added three RBIs for the State Liners, while Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) reached base five times via three walks, a hit by pitch and a RBI single.

Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) contributed a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning to boost his batting average to .301. Carson-Newman’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon) went 0-for-1 after entering the game in the eighth as well.

Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan), Landon Maynard (Central Alabama Community College), Taiga Yamane (Tacoma Community College), Nickolas Kalafut (San Diego City College) and Kerry Wright (Houston) of Bristol combined to pitch a nine-hitter with 15 strikeouts. Decker struck out nine over four impressive innings.

The 3-hour, 41-minute marathon ended at 10:44 p.m.

Bristol hosts the Danville Otterbots (14-11) today at 7 p.m. Danville collected a 7-6 win over the Kingsport Axmen on Wednesday