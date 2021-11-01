University of Virginia's College at Wise Basketball Preview Capsules

“She creates a tough matchup for our opponents,” Cluesman said. “She has the ability to take post defenders out on the perimeter or post up on guard defenders. She’s a very versatile player who really stepped up big on both ends of the floor.”

Meanwhile, Crawford is one of the top interior defenders in the South Atlantic Conference.

“Very consistent shooter with the ability to extend her shot,” Cluesman said. “She is a great presence on the defensive end with great shot blocking ability.”

Jaymi Golden sat out last season after transferring from Queens University and will provide a boost. She averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 assists during the 2019-20 season and will form quite the backcourt with Ross.

Josie Hester from Huntersville, North Carolina, Katlin Burger from Walland, Tennessee, and Sable Burnside (Morristown East) lead the group of freshmen who have joined the team.

UVa-Wise opens the season on Nov. 12 at Clayton State.

Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to build on the momentum that we had last season. We return a lot of key players from last year, along with others that came in and played big minutes off the bench. Returning 70 percent of our scoring and 60 percent of our rebounding, we are confident that we can continue to compete in the SAC at a high level. Our sights are set on making the NCAA tournament after coming up short of playing in it last season. Our team is full of motivated players who have fully bought into our team culture.”

