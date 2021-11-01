University of Virginia's College at Wise Basketball Preview Capsules

MEN
Division: NCAA Division II
Conference: South Atlantic
Coach: Blake Mellinger
Last season: 5-13 (5-13)
Key returners: Kaeleb Carter, F, jr.; Bradley Dean, PG, fr.; Isaiah McAmis, G, soph.; Ben Bryson, G, soph.; Tyler Lloyd, G, jr.
Key losses: Cameron Whiteside; Briggs Parris
Promising newcomers: Joel Pettiford, F, fr.; Jeff Jackson Jr., F, soph.; Makai Vassell, F, fr.; Cameron McCravy, F, soph.; Grayson Honaker, G, fr.
Outlook: The Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have struggled through 11 straight losing seasons and will try to put an end to those hardships on the hardwood this winter.
The team will rely on several guys with experience and some talented newcomers in trying to exceed that last-place projection in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll.
A major loss occurred when Cameron Whiteside transferred to NCAA Division I Winthrop as the Cavs will have to find somebody to replace Whiteside’s high, and consistent, scoring output.
Kaeleb Carter averaged 12.4 points per game during the 2020-21 season and is the top returning bucket getter for the squad and he showed the ability to fill it up when he pumped in 25 points in a contest against Catawba last season. The Woodbridge, Virginia, native has all-conference potential.
Bradley Dean will be the starting point guard as he joined the team at midseason from Scotland Prep Academy in Pennsylvania, during the 2020-21 campaign and averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. UVa-Wise head coach Blake Mellinger feels the former Gate City High School star is capable of being a breakout performer.
Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) and Tyler Lloyd are also veterans back in the mix.
McAmis averaged 6.2 points per game last season and is a perimeter threat, while the versatile Lloyd was limited to just three games.
A 6-foot-7, 235-pound post player, Joel Pettiford (Fork Union Military Academy) leads the incoming class of freshmen and provides the Cavs with an inside presence they have been lacking.
Former Honaker High School sharpshooter Grayson Honaker (Hargrave Military Academy), Alex Rasnick from VHSL Class 2 state champion Union and Makai Vassell from Buford, Georgia, are among the other first-year players.
Cameron McCravy (University of Hartford), Jeff Jackson Jr. (Marion Military Academy) and Andrew Hensley (Emory & Henry) join the team as transfers. McCravy was on the Hartford squad that reached the NCAA Division I tournament last season, but he did not see action for the Hawks.
Zachary Owens (Castlewood) is the other local player on the roster.
UVa-Wise opens the season on Nov. 13 against King University in a season-opening event hosted by Carson-Newman. A Dec. 11 matchup at regional rival Emory & Henry will be highly-anticipated as Mellinger attended Patrick Henry High School just down the road from E&H and his grandfather, Arnold, was head coach of the Wasps for six seasons during the 1970s.
Coach’s Quote: “I feel like we’ve improved our weaknesses from last season: defense, rebounding, post play. Although inexperienced in some areas, we now have a team much more capable of competing in the SAC.”
WOMEN
Division: NCAA Division II
Conference: South Atlantic
Coach: Jamie Cluesman
Last season: 15-5 (13-4)
Key returners: Caitlyn Ross, PG, jr.; Kalee Johnson, F, sr.; Nia Vanzant, G, jr.; Meg Crawford, C, sr.; Leah Kestner, F, jr.; Mackenzie King, F, sr.; Peyton Sams, G, soph.
Key losses: Hanna Oliver; Ada Stanley
Promising newcomers: Josie Hester, G, fr.; Sable Burnside, G, fr.; Katlin Burger, G/F, fr.; Jaymi Golden, G, jr.
Outlook: Optimism is high at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a NCAA Division II national tournament berth is not out of the question for a team that returns plenty of talent and has depth.
UVa-Wise was picked third in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll, trailing only Carson-Newman and Catawba.
None of those returnees are as talented as 5-foot-6 junior point guard Caitlyn Ross, who averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest as the tone-setter for the Highland Cavaliers. No DII women’s player in the nation averaged at least 15 points and seven assists per contest like the Kingston, Tennessee, native did.
“Heartbeat of the team,” said UVa-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman. “We go as she goes. She is a great leader who will do whatever is needed to help the team win.
Nia Vanzant (14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds per game), Happy Valley High School graduate Kalee Johnson (17.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg), Mackenzie King (6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg), former Sullivan Central High School star Meg Crawford (8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game), sophomore Peyton Sams from Sullivan Central (1.9 ppg, 2.2 apg) and Chilhowie High school grad Leah Kestner (1.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg) all have experience.
Johnson led the team in both scoring and rebounding last season in earning first-team all-league honors.
“She creates a tough matchup for our opponents,” Cluesman said. “She has the ability to take post defenders out on the perimeter or post up on guard defenders. She’s a very versatile player who really stepped up big on both ends of the floor.”
Meanwhile, Crawford is one of the top interior defenders in the South Atlantic Conference.
“Very consistent shooter with the ability to extend her shot,” Cluesman said. “She is a great presence on the defensive end with great shot blocking ability.”
Jaymi Golden sat out last season after transferring from Queens University and will provide a boost. She averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 assists during the 2019-20 season and will form quite the backcourt with Ross.
Josie Hester from Huntersville, North Carolina, Katlin Burger from Walland, Tennessee, and Sable Burnside (Morristown East) lead the group of freshmen who have joined the team.
UVa-Wise opens the season on Nov. 12 at Clayton State.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to build on the momentum that we had last season. We return a lot of key players from last year, along with others that came in and played big minutes off the bench. Returning 70 percent of our scoring and 60 percent of our rebounding, we are confident that we can continue to compete in the SAC at a high level. Our sights are set on making the NCAA tournament after coming up short of playing in it last season. Our team is full of motivated players who have fully bought into our team culture.”
