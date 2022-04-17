Union's Keyandre Davis signs with USC Upstate

As a freshman competing for the Union Bears in the 2019 VHSL Region 2D track and field championships, Keyandre Davis placed seventh … in the 3,200-meter run.

Yes, we’re talking about the same Keyandre Davis who is now a 6-foot-3, 240-pound mountain of a young man and has made the life-altering transformation from a kid running long distances to a dude throwing the shot put and discus very far distances.

“I tell the story all the time, but I used to be a 160-pound distance runner,” Davis said. “Then I became a 240-pound state champ who is going to be a thrower at a DI college.”

The state title came in the shot put during last month’s VHSL Class 1/2 indoor meet and he’ll go for more gold in June at the outdoor state competition in Harrisonburg.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division I dreams came true on Thursday when Davis signed with the South Carolina-Upstate Spartans of the Big South Conference.

“I chose Upstate, because they have an amazing track program and an amazing teaching program as well,” Davis said. “I wanted to compete at the next level and challenge myself with more competition. They started showing interest in me after the state meet my junior year. Then, I met the coach [Carson Blackwelder] at a camp they held at the college. From there, he knew and saw my work ethic, dedication to be the best and the opportunities I can achieve in life.”

A throw of 51-1 in the shot and 120 feet in the discus are currently the top marks for Davis.

“Those numbers are going to rise here quickly,” Davis said. “I couldn’t choose between which is better, but I am currently better at shot put. This is my first year actually throwing the disc and I already like and want to get extremely better at it.”

Davis gives much credit to his throwing coach, Lorenzo Rodriguez, and he also has another valuable mentor.

Justin Barnett was a state champ at Union as well and is now one of the top throwers at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Justin has made a huge impact for me,” Davis said. “He checks on me every week to see how my throws are going and I can also ask him questions to better my form when I throw. He’s kind of a big brother figure to look up to if I ever need help. Not a lot of kids from this area pursue track in college and it feels nice that now me and him can inspire people to try new things and create paths.”

Davis was also a tight end and defensive end on the football field and it was the gridiron that initially made him depart the distance-running world.

“I never knew I wanted to do track in college, so I got a little bigger for football and gained about 200 pounds,” Davis said. “When the indoor track season began when I was a sophomore, one of my coaches recommended I start doing shot put. I began shot put and I loved it. Unfortunately, with [the] COVID [pandemic] they took away our outdoor season that year [2020]. So it kinda was a setback to the start of my throwing career. Then COVID made our indoor and outdoor season very short, so more learning shot put, but not a lot… I feel great throwing this spring. The first time throwing without COVID restrictions and such, so that changes the experience a lot. I’m learning more about throwing every single day and I’m loving it.”

Davis said he works on his technique as many as three hours a day – sometimes more – six days a week as he looks to add more first-place medals to his growing collection.

“Winning state indoor told me and everyone else that I am the guy to beat this year,” Davis said. “It made me want to work harder and to better myself in shot put and disc to potentially win state in both events.”

