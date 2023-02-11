BIG STONE GAP, Va. – In just two years on the job, head coach Emil Schenck and assistant Eric Satterfield have devised a winning formula for the Union Bears wrestling program.

Just check the results of the past two Region 2D tournaments.

“We won last year with a bunch of first-year wrestlers,” Schenck said. “We have a mix of first and second-year kids this year, and the kids have really responded.”

The Bears won five weight classes Saturday en route to compiling 232 points and capturing the team title.

John Battle finished second at 187.5 points, with Wise County Central (177), Richlands (135) and Virginia High (109) next in line.

Saturday’s other big winner was Virginia High senior Kenaz Davis. With a 9-7 win in overtime against Wise Central junior Landon Davis, Kenaz won the 144-pound weight class and was later named as the top wrestler of the tournament.

That’s impressive considering that Kenaz Davis only has three years of wrestling experience.

“I’ve been able to reach a new level each season,” said Davis, who improved his season record to 34-8. “This year, we have new coaches who have helped me with technique and staying in better position.”

The showdown between Kenaz and Landon Davis was one of the day’s most compelling matches, as each wrestler had an advantage at times.

“That was a tough kid who was lanky and hard to control, so I had to capitalize on his mistakes to get that takedown in overtime,” Kenaz said. “I will have to stay tough mentally and wrestle my style next week at state.”

Next Saturday’s Class 2 state event at the Salem Civic Central was a common discussion among athletes and coaches in the packed Union High School gym.

One candidate for state gold is Tazewell sophomore Talan Hall. After winning the state crown last season at the 106-pound weight class, Hall is now 31-3 at 113 after defending his regional crown Saturday.

“I think that I’ve put myself in a good position,” Hall said. “I’ve got strong partners in the wrestling room and my workouts have been intense. I don’t really feel pressure, but I might have a rematch at state against the guy I wrestled in the 106 pound finals last year.”

Wise Central sophomore Kelan Ventro delighted the Wise County fans early with a takedown against Hall, but the Tazewell star later pinned Ventro in one minute and 11 seconds.

John Battle senior Owen Almany needed just 15 seconds to claim his first regional crown at 106 pounds.

It’s been a banner year for Almany, who recently established new school records for career wins (111) and pins with 67. Avery Almany, who currently wrestles at Emory & Henry, held the old mark for pins.

“I have the gas tank to go as long as it takes in matches, but I just wanted today’s match over so I could get out of here and eat,” Almany said.

After falling to Hall in last year’s Region 2D tournament, Almany went on to finish third in state.

No wrestler will have more motivation in Salem than Union’s Johnny Satterfield. The powerful senior has placed third in the Class 2 tournament for the past three years.

“I’m definitely going to get after it in practice this week,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield (44-2) was in attack-mode Saturday, pinning his 175-pound foe in just 1:15.

What was the strategy for Satterfield?

“Just win,” Satterfield said. “I wanted to use what he gave me, get the job done and move on. I’m pretty positive for next week, not only for myself but for my team because we have a lot more qualifiers than we’ve had in recent years.”

The other leader for Union is junior Thomas Potter. The two-time defending state champ flashed his typical flawless form Saturday en route to a pin in 1:56 at 165 pounds.

Does Potter (40-3) feel any pressure to repeat?

“Not too much. I just want to get points for my team,” Potter said.

The wildest match of the day came at 132 pounds when Richlands sophomore Wyatt Spencer overcame an illness and adversity in the opening minutes to pin John Battle junior Christian Rector in 3:26.

“I got confused a couple times in the match, but I pushed through,” Spencer said.

Spencer lost by one point in the state finals last season.

“I don’t really care about my rankings,” Spencer said. “I’m just ready to wrestle.”

Wise Central senior Brady Sturgill (34-5) delivered a business-like performance to capture his second straight title at 285 pounds.

“I just kept myself calm and did what I needed to,” said Sturgill, who pinned his opponent at the 3:36 mark. “I’ve got my weight and strength where I want it and I’m ready to go out with a bang next week.

The list of individual champions also included Richlands senior Chance Rose (126 pounds), Graham junior Tristen Hass (150), Richlands junior Kaden Dupree (157) and John Battle junior Noah Sills at 190.

Freshman Canaan Spears (120), senior Dylan Lane (138) and senior Zach Hall (215) were the other titlists for Union.

“We have a full lineup of young kids behind our six seniors,” said Schenck, who was selected as the Region 2D coach of the year. “The future looks good for our program.”