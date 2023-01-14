Union wins Ed Cressel Classic

BRISTOL, Va. – The storyline for Saturday’s Ed Cressel Wrestling Classic centered on Adam and the Bears.

Three-time defending Class 1 state champion Adam Gibson from Castlewood delivered another technical masterpiece, while the Union Bears compiled 236.5 points to take the team title among 30 squads at the Bearcat Den.

Saturday’s marquee match came in the 113 pound weight class where Gibson posted a 7-0 decision over Tazewell sophomore Talan Hall, who won the Class 2 crown last season at 106 pounds.

“I’ve known Talan for a while and we’re buddies,” Gibson said. “We’re battling each other and chasing the same goals, but we’re friends after the match.”

According to Gibson, his pathway to success has been all about the basics.

“This sport takes so much work and skill, so you have to be dedicated,” Gibson said. “You get out of wrestling what you put in. We’re dying after every workout in the wrestling room, but it’s a process.”

Gibson (26-5) is closing in on 130 career wins, with his only losses this season coming against out-of-state foes.

“I don’t think I have as much pressure on myself this year as I did as a sophomore because I’ve been told that it’s harder to repeat as a state champion,” Gibson said. “I competed in youth wrestling and it was always my dream to be Castlewood’s first four-time state champion.”

One reason for Gibson’s domination is his background in cross county. Gibson finished fourth in the Class 1 meet this past fall.

Union was powered by victories from freshman Canaan Spears (120 pounds), junior Thomas Potter (165) and senior Johnny Satterfield at 175. Potter and Satterfield are both first in the state rankings.

A master technician, Potter has already won two state titles. He needed just 39 seconds Saturday to pin his opponent with a “banana split.”

“It’s a fun move,” Potter said. “You slip your leg in and pull apart the legs of your opponent. I’ve been wrestling good this year and I’m feeling pretty confident. “We’re working more on team championships instead of individual titles this year.”

The only two losses for Potter this season came at the Beast of the East tournament in Delaware. Potter hones his skills at tournaments across the East Coast with the Kingsport-based Tennessee Wrestling Academy squad where he trains four days a week.

Satterfield (31-2) has a clear goal. He finished third in the Class 2 tournament for the past three years.

“I lost to the eventual state champ twice by one point and to the state runner-up in my freshman year,” Satterfield said. “It’s definitely hard to come back from that bad taste, but it gives me motivation for this season. It’s now or never.”

After winning by a 10-1 decision Saturday, Satterfield feels everything is in place for a strong run with a deep squad.

“We’ve got good coaches and a strong wrestling room,” Satterfield said. “We go to work together in the weight room and on the mat.”

Union was helped by the runner-up finish from junior Izaak Keith in the 190 pound class.

David Crockett finished second in the team standings with 203.5 points, with Rural Retreat next at 196.

Richlands freshman Andrew Boyd (29-8) scored an emotional 4-0 victory against David Crockett junior Gabe Clark in the 144 pound final.

“All the work is paying off. I just have to keep it up for the rest of the season,” said Boyd, who was the backup quarterback for the Richlands football team this past season. “I started wrestling in 2016 and I’ve improved each year.”

Saturday’s conquest at the Bearcat Den was the first high school tournament title for Boyd.

“To be honest, this feels amazing,” Boyd said. “I rely on technique and speed. All these other guys have upper body strength, and I don’t have that right now.”

The list of local winners also included Rural Retreat freshman Caleb Gibson at 106 pounds, Rural Retreat senior Eli Blevins (132), Castlewood junior Slade Castle (138) and football player Tristan Hass from Graham at 150.

Wise County Central senior Brady Sturgill (26-5) advanced to the 285 pound finals before falling via pin to massive Saba Mushkudiana from Fishburne Military.