 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNION ON TOP: The road to the VHSL Class 2 Boys Basketball State Title for the Union Bears
0 comments

UNION ON TOP: The road to the VHSL Class 2 Boys Basketball State Title for the Union Bears

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Union Bears won the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state championship on Sunday with a win over East Rockingham.

The following is a collection of Bristol Herald Courier stories from the state title season for the Bears of Big Stone Gap:

VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Union takes down Ridgeview, 71-33

VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Union takes down Ridgeview, 71-33

The old sports adage is that defense wins championships and Friday defense propelled the boys basketball team at Union High School to the Region 2D championship game as Zack Moore’s team held Ridgeview to 13 first-half points en route to a 71-33 win over the Wolfpack.

PREP BASKETBALL: Rasnick, Bunch lead Union past Wolfpack

PREP BASKETBALL: Rasnick, Bunch lead Union past Wolfpack

Alex Rasnick and Bradley Bunch combined to score 49 points to lead Union to a Mountain 7 District and regular season ending win over Ridgeview on Thursday night...Emma Bishop (Holston), Sarah Thompson (Gate City), Cassidy Thomas (Ridgeview) and Shelbie Fannon (Thomas Walker) had big nights in girls basketball victories....Grant Williams was the leader in Marion's boys win over Virginia High. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch scores 23, leads Union past Wise County Central

Union's Bradley Bunch scored 23 points to lead four Bears in double figures in a victory over Wise County Central...Among other top performances from Tuesday night, Zac Campbell scored 30 points in J.I. Burton's win over Twin Springs. In girls basketball, Callie Mullins scored 12 points as Wise County Central improved to 6-0 on the season with a win over Union. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts