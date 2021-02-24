UNION ON TOP: The road to the VHSL Class 2 Boys Basketball State Title for the Union Bears

The Union Bears won the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state championship on Sunday with a win over East Rockingham.
The following is a collection of Bristol Herald Courier stories from the state title season for the Bears of Big Stone Gap:
It was only fitting that the ball ended up in Alex Rasnick’s hands.
The Union Bears have been on the money this season, but if they want to hit the jackpot they will have to ante up against Nickel.
“That was definitely the biggest shot I’ve ever hit,” Union senior Alex Rasnick said.
There have been several occasions during basketball practice at Union High School when Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano turned those mundane shooting drills into competitive events.
As Union’s lone senior starter, Alex Rasnick was determined the Bears weren’t going to let this opportunity slip away.
The old sports adage is that defense wins championships and Friday defense propelled the boys basketball team at Union High School to the Region 2D championship game as Zack Moore’s team held Ridgeview to 13 first-half points en route to a 71-33 win over the Wolfpack.
Cade Looney once again came through in the clutch.
Northwood notched a 70-62 win over Grundy on Jan. 30 as Michael Frye, Cole Rolen and Eli Carter combined to score 63 points.
Alex Rasnick and Bradley Bunch combined to score 49 points to lead Union to a Mountain 7 District and regular season ending win over Ridgeview on Thursday night...Emma Bishop (Holston), Sarah Thompson (Gate City), Cassidy Thomas (Ridgeview) and Shelbie Fannon (Thomas Walker) had big nights in girls basketball victories....Grant Williams was the leader in Marion's boys win over Virginia High.
Reporters from three newspapers, folks shooting highlights for two local television stations and two guys broadcasting on internet radio were among those at Abingdon High School on Monday night.
The Union Bears boys basketball team placed four players in double figures during Saturday’s Mountain 7 District showdown against the Abingdon Falcons.
Bradley Bunch and his bunch of Bears look like the real deal.
Union is the pick to win the Mountain 7 District boys basketball championship this season. The Bears will look to unseat Gate City from that position.
Union's Bradley Bunch scored 23 points to lead four Bears in double figures in a victory over Wise County Central...Among other top performances from Tuesday night, Zac Campbell scored 30 points in J.I. Burton's win over Twin Springs. In girls basketball, Callie Mullins scored 12 points as Wise County Central improved to 6-0 on the season with a win over Union.
Gate City lost its first conference game since 2015 in a loss to Union on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils had won 82 straight league contests, including the Mountain 7 and Clinch Mountain conferences.