Unicoi County slugs past Sullivan East in District 1-3A opener

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Putting up a four-spot in the first inning wasn’t enough to prevent Sullivan East from being put in a tough spot for the remainder of the TSSAA District 1-3A softball tournament.

East’s early lead evaporated as Unicoi County erupted for 11 unanswered runs in earning an 11-4 victory over the Patriots on Wednesday in the opening round of the district tourney.

Fourth-seeded Unicoi County plays Upper Lakes Conference regular-season champion Tennessee High on Friday at 5 p.m. Fifth-seeded East (13-22-1) will face the loser of that contest in an elimination game on Monday.

Things began well enough for East as eight batters came to the plate in the top of the first inning with Keelye Fields, Katie Botts and Cassie Littleford providing RBI singles and a sacrifice fly coming off the bat of Tori Leonard to build a 4-0 advantage.

That would be the extent of the run-scoring production for the bunch from Bluff City, however, as Unicoi County pitcher Cami Peterson did not knuckle under and instead held the Patriots in check the rest of the way.

“I started hitting the outside corner more,” Peterson said. “My knuckleball was working really well. Where it was a slower speed, they had a hard time with it. What mainly helped me was hitting my spots.”

East loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning, but failed to push a run across.

“We didn’t square one up after the first inning it didn’t seem like,” said East coach Michael Forrester. “We did hit a few balls hard after that, but most of those were right at them.”

Unicoi County had dropped a 2-1, eight-inning decision to East exactly one week earlier on the same field. The rematch followed a much different script as the Blue Devils pounded out 16 hits.

“We’ve hit better in the last few games,” said Unicoi County coach Grady Lingerfelt. “That’s three in a row we’ve hit it pretty good.”

Lauren Osborne’s two-run single in the third inning put the Blue Devils ahead to stay, while Hannah Shelton smacked a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Shelton, Osborne, Kendell Hensley, Bestabe Chavez, Faith Bennett, Kerstin Buchanan and Jimena Rodriguez all finished with two hits for Unicoi County.

“Our offense was on point and everybody was hitting it,” Peterson said.

It was more than enough run support for the junior pitcher.

“After the first inning she got settled down and started hitting her spots a little bit better and I thought she did really well after that,” Lingerfelt said. “No runs after the first inning – that’s about as good as you can ask for.”

Hannah Scott had two hits for East, which must stave off elimination in the losers bracket to keep its season alive.

“Both [regular-season] games with [Unicoi County] were one-run games,” Forrester said. “We beat Elizabethton once, both Tennessee High games were close, one of our games with Volunteer was [a] 1-0 [loss]. We’ve been right there with everybody. That’s that we’re thinking about, because we’ve got to win three games next week.”