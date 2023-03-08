Classic cartoon fans remember the date of Dec. 7, 1962.

That’s when the famed “High School Fred” episode of The Flintstones aired during prime-time via the ABC television network.

The storyline featured Fred Flintstone returning to high school and competing against teenagers in football.

While The Flintstones series was canceled in 1966, a similar show continues to run in NASCAR.

On Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch earned his 63rd win in the Truck Series. Busch led 84 of the 134 laps in a mundane race that included the usual assortment of underfunded teams and young drivers.

Busch holds the record for victories in both the Xfinity (102) and Truck series. Counting his triumph at Auto Club Speedway in California on Feb. 26, Busch has 61 career Cup wins and 226 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

The debate regarding Busch competing in lower divisions has long raged. Busch did drive for three different teams during the weekend at Auto Club, but he’s still playing an unfair game against drivers and car owners trying to make their name.

Kyle Busch fans surely enjoy the headlines and history, but this version of “High School Fred” grew stale long ago.

Pit Stops: The regional motocross season begins March 19 at Blountville’s Muddy Creek Raceway with the AMA Thor Mega Series…Dirt Late Model fans are buzzing for the $100,000-to-win XR Series/Valvoline Iron-Man Series “Spring Thaw” on March 23-25 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. The program will include a pair of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model qualifiers on March 24 along with a $1,500-to-win program for the Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series on March 24…The season opener for Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat is set for April 1, with action in Super Street, Pro Mini, UCAR, KCAR and Modifieds...The Pace-0-Matic Smart Modified tour headlines the March 18 season debut at Coeburn’s Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. There will also be action in the Twin Sportsman, Pure 4 and Super Street divisions. The new track owners have also added programs for the Southeast Super Truck Series on April 22 and Sept. 9, along with a diverse event called the “Great American Smash” on July 1.

In yet another warning sign for grassroots racing, historic Greeneville-Pickens Speedway in Easley, South Carolina, was recently listed for sale to be used as an industrial park. From the Deep South to California, short track owners are under increasing pressure from land developers as vital pieces of motorsports history are being paved over.