Umpire Will Little (Science Hill) at center of Pirates catching conundrum

CINCINNATI — Josh VanMeter had just one thought when he suddenly realized the Pittsburgh Pirates needed him as a catcher.

“Pure panic,” he said.

Forced into an emergency role, VanMeter had a rough time Saturday when he moved from second base for his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager. The Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeter's mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst.

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth for chirping from the dugout.

Little played baseball at Science Hill High School and Milligan University. It was his first ejection of the 2022 season and 38th of his MLB umpiring career that began in 2013.

That left VanMeter as the Pirates' next best option behind the plate, so he traded his infielder's glove for a catcher's mitt.

The 27-year-old VanMeter, who began his career with Cincinnati in 2019 and is in his first season with the Pirates, took his new spot to begin the eighth. He also showed how hard it is to be a catcher, even for a pro who has played most everywhere on the diamond.

Working with a new, inexperienced batterymate, Wil Crowe (1-2) hit Brandon Drury with a pitch and walked Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas to start the eighth with no outs and the score 2-all.

VanMeter tried to corral Crowe's assortment of fast, darting sinkers and sliders, but said he felt badly for the pair of pitchers Pittsburgh used in the eighth. The Pirates don't use the electronic signaling system that some other teams employ.

“We couldn’t get on the same page, but I’m proud of the way I caught,” he said.

Stephenson stepped up and fouled the first pitch directly back. VanMeter took off his mask for a moment to recover and Little went to the mound to give Crowe a new ball, giving the new catcher a break.

“I really didn’t feel it,” VanMeter said. "Actually, my legs are sore from crouching.”

Watching from the clubhouse when Perez was hurt, Knapp knew that meant problems for Pittsburgh.

“It’s a horrible feeling. It feels terrible. It shouldn’t happen. I’ve got to be smarter than that. I’ve never been thrown out in the big leagues," he said.