Ulloa picks up win, helps State Liners break skid

state liners

Fidel Ulloa couldn’t have picked a better way to earn his first Appalachian League win and snap a six-game losing streak for his team.

The right-hander from San Joaquin Delta College struck out seven in pitching five hitless innings on Saturday night for the Bristol State Liners in their 7-4 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.

Ulloa (1-1, 2.95 ERA) walked five in his 91-pitch outing, but the WhistlePigs failed to score against him in what was the biggest highlight of the season for the Lodi, California, native.

Taiga Yamane (Tacoma Community College) took over for Ulloa to start the sixth inning and allowed an infield single to the first batter he faced – Mitchell Okuley (Olentangy Liberty High School) – as the no-hitter was broken up.

Princeton prevented the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring four times and getting the potential go-ahead run at the plate. King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) got the final out to notch his second save.

Braxton Church (Appalachian State) hit his second homer of the season for the State Liners, while Hector Mangual (Missouri) mashed out three hits.

Bristol (4-12) bounced back from a disastrous 10-9 loss in the first game.

The State Liners coughed up leads of 6-0 and 9-5 in that setback as pitchers Trey Valka (Houston Baptist), Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Zachery Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College) gave up a combined 17 hits.

Hungate, a former star at Abingdon High School, faced 12 batters in an inning of work and seven of them came around to score.

The State Liners play at Bluefield today. First pitch at historic Bowen Field is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute...The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.

