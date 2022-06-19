Ulloa picks up win, helps State Liners break skid

Fidel Ulloa couldn’t have picked a better way to earn his first Appalachian League win and snap a six-game losing streak for his team.
The right-hander from San Joaquin Delta College struck out seven in pitching five hitless innings on Saturday night for the Bristol State Liners in their 7-4 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
Ulloa (1-1, 2.95 ERA) walked five in his 91-pitch outing, but the WhistlePigs failed to score against him in what was the biggest highlight of the season for the Lodi, California, native.
Taiga Yamane (Tacoma Community College) took over for Ulloa to start the sixth inning and allowed an infield single to the first batter he faced – Mitchell Okuley (Olentangy Liberty High School) – as the no-hitter was broken up.
Princeton prevented the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring four times and getting the potential go-ahead run at the plate. King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) got the final out to notch his second save.
Braxton Church (Appalachian State) hit his second homer of the season for the State Liners, while Hector Mangual (Missouri) mashed out three hits.
Bristol (4-12) bounced back from a disastrous 10-9 loss in the first game.
The State Liners coughed up leads of 6-0 and 9-5 in that setback as pitchers Trey Valka (Houston Baptist), Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Zachery Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College) gave up a combined 17 hits.
Hungate, a former star at Abingdon High School, faced 12 batters in an inning of work and seven of them came around to score.
The State Liners play at Bluefield today. First pitch at historic Bowen Field is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.