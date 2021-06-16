U.S. OPEN: ETSU graduate Meronk breaking boundaries as first Polish player in a major

“I was the first to get back with them and he pretty much committed to us,” Warren said. “He was going to come to Florida for a tournament, and I was going to see him.”

Warren figured there wouldn’t be a lot of coaches at the tournament, so he waited until after the first round. What surprised him was how busy it was.

“There were a lot of coaches there, which alarmed me,” Warren said. “He shot an 8-under 64 and was leading and I thought, ‘This just got a lot harder.’ But he kept his commitment.”

Meronk won five times at East Tennessee State, stayed four years and earned a degree in business finance. He knew he wanted to turn pro after two years, but wouldn’t trade staying all four for his degree. He traveled and competed against the likes to Jon Rahm, whom he saw again this week at Torrey Pines for the first time since then.

He didn’t start learning English until he was 16 and began to focus on college. And even that didn’t prepare him for Johnson City, Tennessee.

“I had been to the States, but not the Southern states,” Meronk said. “The food, the accent, the habits, the culture. My freshman year was quite tough. I didn’t talk much. I just watched people and what they do and tried to learn.”