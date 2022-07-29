Two-quarterback system may just work for Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Joey Christian has heard all about the drawbacks of playing two quarterbacks on a regular basis. He is learning to deal with it.
“I know the old adage,” said Christian, in his fourth season as head coach at Dobyns-Bennett. “If you got two you don’t have one, but we have got two and I am happy about that.”
Dobyns-Bennett will be led at quarterback by the senior duo of Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship, both of whom saw action last season for the Indians and are expected to do the same in the year ahead.
“I would love for one of those guys to separate themselves from the other,” said Christian, during Dobyns-Bennett’s media day on Friday. “That is a kind of a good news, bad news situation.
“It is bad news that we don’t have one quarterback. I think you need a guy, you need somebody to be the man and maybe we don’t have that, but we have got two guys who do very good and who we feel very comfortable with them leading our team and doing what we need them to do.”
They showed flashes last season, combining to throw for 300 yards and five touchdowns against William Blount, and enjoyed a near perfect night with just three incompletions in a rout of Morristown East.
The righthanded Carson threw for 1,055 yards for the Indians, while the lefthanded Blankenship added 698 more before a season-ending loss in the opening round of the playoffs to perennial power Maryville.
Don’t look for any animosity as the battle for the starting position plays out each day in practice. Far from it.
“When Noah first moved in here we became real close,” said the 6-foot-6, 223-pound Carson. “We hang out on weekends, we hang out with each other. I love the kid. We are really good friends so it is all about getting the job done. Whichever one of us gets the job done is who we are going to put into the game.”
While the Carson grew up around Dobyns-Bennett and its tradition-rich program that has won 812 games in 101 seasons of football, the 6-2, 174-pound Blankenship transferred from Abingdon prior to last season.
“My family liked the taxes down in Tennessee,” said Blankenship, with a smile. “There is no other better place to come than Dobyns-Bennett.”
It wasn’t just the taxes. He was also drawn to the offensive philosophy of Dobyns-Bennett offensive coordinator Chris Thacker. He is surrounded by talented and experienced athletes, including the dynamic receiving duo of Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Russell.
“It is a lot different, mainly Coach Thacker’s offense. He has got a very skilled offense, very complicated, but I love it down here,” Blankenship said. “I guess higher stakes here you could say, bigger and better. [Abingdon] has really good football players, but I love it here, I don’t regret anything about moving here.”
Dobyns-Bennett started out 5-0 last season, but a more difficult schedule and injuries – including a shoulder injury suffered in a loss to Greeneville by Carson – led to a 2-4 mark down the stretch, falling to archrival Science Hill for a third straight time to finish the regular season. That was followed by the playoff loss to Maryville, the only school in Tennessee with more all-time wins than the Indians.
“We started off really strong, had some buzz going around here and once we got to the tougher part of our schedule we just didn’t finish,” Carson said. “We didn’t play well in the second half, our offense was just sporadic. We are just trying to be more consistent, trying to be good all year round and hopefully it will help us have a better record.”
They began working for that goal soon after last season ended.
“Last year wasn’t where I wanted it to be, not where the people of Kingsport wanted it to be,” Christian said. “People have such a short memory around here. I get it all the time when I am out in town and people say, ‘Boy, that was a great year ya’ll had last year’ and I am like ‘It was awful.’
“Seven-and-4 is not up to the Dobyns-Bennett standards and it is certainly not up to my standards.”
Carson doesn’t want a repeat performance. Neither do his teammates, which includes 28 seniors.
“We really took this offseason serious,” Carson said. “The end of the year last year wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be so this offseason we really attacked the weight room, attacked our speed work and a lot of the guys are looking really good. They have leaned out a lot, but still put on a lot of weight.”
Quarterback play will play a key role in whatever success Dobyns-Bennett has, and Christian has seen improvement as the Indians prepare for the season opener on Aug. 19 against Tennessee High at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“They are both much better. That is one position group that has improved a lot from last year, just watching them when we came back in spring ball,” Christian said. “The first day of spring practice, their arms were a little crisper, they understand the system obviously a little better with Coach Thacker meeting with them in the offseason.
“If you are going to play quarterback at Dobyns-Bennett it is about a 12-month job. That can’t be just fall only, you are going to have to spend time in the other parts of the year on that.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com |Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543