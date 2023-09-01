BRISTOL, Va. – You can’t spell twins without wins and John Battle High School’s identical sisters have helped the Trojans open the volleyball season with five straight victories.

Allison Smith and Mackenzie Smith are among the seven seniors who have been vital to Battle’s strong start as the Trojans take aim at a second straight trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The Smith siblings were first-team All-Mountain 7 District honorees a season ago.

It’s not too difficult to tell them apart on the court as they both have different hairstyles and Allison Smith wears the white No. 12 libero jersey.

Yet, their approach to volleyball is cut from the same cloth.

“They are so passionate about the game and have such good leadership,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer.

Reliable as always, Mackenzie Smith had 23 assists, nine kills and eight digs, while Allison Smith went for 16 digs, three assists and one ace in a 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-13 victory over the homestanding Virginia High Bearcats on Thursday night.

Battle finished August unbeaten at 5-0 and that second-game setback on Thursday was the first set the Trojans had dropped all season.

“This is our senior year,” Mackenzie Smith said. “What we’ve all been waiting for.”

The 12th-grade contingent played well on Thursday for the Trojans as it has all season.

Jacqueline Hill had a team-high 13 kills to go along with 16 assists and seven digs. She was a second-team all-district pick in 2022.

Olivia Stevens served seven aces. She was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash at last June’s VHSL Class 2 state track and field championships.

Eden Wallace slammed down seven kills. She keyed Battle’s run to the VHSL Class 2 state softball tournament back in the spring as sure-handed outfielder and a power hitter at the plate.

Bella Shutters had a team-high 17 digs as well as 11 kills in showcasing her versatility.

Kyla Dula is the other senior on the roster.

“It makes a difference when you have that level of experience,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said of the Trojans. “Especially kids that have been playing together that long. [The Smith twins] have been there for a while. They are hustlers and work hard.”

Allison and Mackenzie might be sisters, but they have a tight-knit bond with all their teammates that they describe as familial.

“We are a family,” Allison said. “We connect better than any other team. We can pick each other up when somebody’s down and that makes it much easier. When we see someone struggling we say, ‘Hey, you got the next one.’”

Battle stunned Union in last year’s regional semifinals en route to a state tournament berth. The Trojans finished as Region 2D runner-up to Gate City and fell in the VHSL quarterfinals to eventual state champ Glenvar.

The Trojans have some higher goals this fall.

“We’ve gotten better all the way around,” Mackenzie Smith said. “It’s not just that our front row is better or our back row is better, we’re playing all as a team and meshing together.”

The experience showed after Battle lost Thursday’s second set. The Trojans simply took care of business the rest of the way.

“I feel very comfortable on the court,” Mackenzie Smith. “I know my teammates have got my back.”

Virginia High (3-4-1) lost to Battle in the first round of last year’s Region 2D tournament.

Ellie Cobb (12 kills, 17 digs) and Charli Carpenter (26 assists, 18 digs) are experienced players for the Bearcats.

“From where we’ve started, the first match with Tennessee High was definitely not how you want to open the season, but the things I’ve seen is that we’ve progressed better and better each game,” Johnson said. “There are things we are starting to do better and are executing better. At this point of the season, looking at it from a coaching perspective, we’re showing improvement. I don’t necessarily want to peak right now though. I’ll save that for later.”

Battle soon begins the rigorous road through the Mountain 7 District and a match Tuesday at unbeaten Ridgeview (8-0) looms.

“You have to bring it,” Haderer said. “Each [Mountain 7] team has some powerhouses and you have to show up or any team is going to get beat on any given night. … We started so strong in Week 1 and Week 2 we’ve kind of had an early-season slump. I always focus on us and what we look like on our side right now and there have been some areas where we’ve not played our best. We have experience and they know what our goal and mission is. The positive is having that experience and we’ve got to use it to be consistent.”

Nobody is as consistent as Allison and Mackenzie Smith.

“It’s crazy that it’s finally here and we have one last ride,” Allison Smith said. “Coming in, we all want the same thing and want to do big things. We went to state last year and saw what that was like that and we’re just hungry for more and want more.”