Twin Valley suspends football season after one game

The Twin Valley Panthers defied the odds in the fall of 2021, earning a share of the Black Diamond District football championship and reaching the playoffs with a roster numbering just 16 at season’s end.

A year later, a numbers crunch and other circumstances proved too much for Twin Valley to overcome with the season prematurely coming to a close for the Panthers.

Officials from the small Buchanan County school announced on Tuesday morning that the varsity program had been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Twin Valley suffered a 48-14 season-opening loss at Montcalm (West Virginia) on Friday. The Panthers began that game with 18 healthy players and the roster had dwindled to 16 by the time the final buzzer sounded.

After administrators at the school met with Twin Valley coach Tommy Crigger and his staff, the tough choice was made not to attempt to play the nine remaining games on the schedule.

“We did not make this decision in haste, I can tell you that,” said Twin Valley athletic director Brian Moore. “There was a lot of thought and consideration. I kept asking myself the question, ‘If that’s my son out there playing, would I want to put him in that situation?’ and the answer was the same every time. We were going to get somebody hurt if we moved forward with this, so safety was our No. 1 thing.”

Twin Valley had a tough go of it before practice even began.

Devastating flooding in the community in July destroyed many homes and property.

Meanwhile, head coach Jeremy Ward resigned in early-August due to health concerns.

Crigger was hired to replace Ward, beginning his second stint as he’d previously lead the Panthers from 2008-2015.

He led the team through practice and built a roster large enough to start the season.

It was an uphill battle that never got easier.

“It just kind of snowballed,” Moore said.

Twin Valley actually battled Montcalm to a 14-14 deadlock at the half of Friday’s game, but things went awry over the final two quarters.

“We had nine kids that were first-year players and several of those kids were thrown into different positions they’d never played before,” Moore said. “We realized we were one or two injuries away from not being able to put an offense on the field with the meat and potatoes of our schedule in front of us.”

Twin Valley was scheduled to play at BDD rival Honaker on Friday. The Panthers beat the Tigers last season.

“I was kind of surprised,” said first-year Honaker coach Todd Tiller. “I thought once they started the season they would be able to get a least more than one game in. We are in the process of picking up another team to play, but it will be later in the year. We will use this week as our open week.”

Northwood (Sept. 16), Craig County (Sept. 23), Twin Springs (Sept. 30), River View, West Virginia (Oct. 7), Thomas Walker (Oct. 14), Rye Cove (Oct. 21), Grundy (Oct. 28) and Hurley (Nov. 4) comprised the remaining schedule for the Panthers.

Those teams will either take a forfeit or find another game to fill their schedule.

“It’s a tough situation there, but we are exploring a few other options currently,” said Thomas Walker coach Tanner Hall. “We are expecting to have another game lined up in their place.”

This is not a new phenomenon.

Rye Cove forfeited its final four games last season due to safety concerns over a dwindling roster.

Bland County, Craig County and Auburn have also dealt with similar circumstances over the course of the last few years.

“I think it was 30 years ago, I was a college student working as an assistant football coach when Whitewood started their football program and they didn’t have a lot of kids,” Moore said. “Here we are 30 years later, still battling attrition.”

The record will show that the Twin Valley Panthers went 0-1 during the 2022 season with Jacob Justice and Matt Lester scoring the team’s lone touchdowns.

However, this does not signal the permanent extinction of Twin Valley’s presence on the gridiron.

“I’m pretty optimistic about it,” Moore said. “We knew going into this year we would have low numbers. We have good numbers in eighth grade and good numbers in seventh grade. We feel pretty positive about next year and right now on paper we’d probably have 23, 24 kids. We feel pretty good about it moving forward. Unfortunately, this year it just didn’t work out.”