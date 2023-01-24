Twin Valley ends Honaker's streak

HONAKER, Va. – The three-time defending girls basketball state champion Honaker Tigers have had some challenges with a brutal schedule this season.

It has been almost three years since the Tigers had lost to a Class 1 team, that coming in the Region 1D finals to Patrick Henry on February 29, 2020.

The streak was broken as Twin Valley picked up a massive 43-41 Black Diamond District road victory at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“This feels so perfect,” said Twin Valley senior post player Hayley Moore. “We’ve been waiting for this my whole high school career. It feels so good.”

The Panthers trailed the entire game. Rayne Hawthorne scored in the paint to pull Twin Valley within 38-36. After a Tigers’ miss on a fast break, Grundy transfer Heileigh Vencill pulled up on the wing and drained a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 39-38 advantage with 49 ticks left on the clock.

“I was a little nervous, I didn’t think it was going in, I thought it was an airball,” Vencill said. “When it went in, I jumped up and down, I couldn’t handle my emotions. I noticed how excited my teammates were, everyone had to work together to pull it out.”

Twin Valley got some cushion when Moore sank two foul shots with 11.4 seconds remaining. After the Tigers missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Vencill put it away with two free throws for a 43-38 lead with 5.7 seconds remaining.

“We moved the ball in the second half,” commented Moore. “We couldn’t throw it in the ocean in the first half if we tried. We were able to get the ball in the paint in the second half, and I think we outrebounded them. I think that was the difference.”

Honaker had a sizeable 21-10 margin at halftime. The Tigers could have been up more but struggled to put scoring possessions together.

“It didn’t seem like anything went our way,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “It was frustrating in that sense, a couple of crazy calls that changed the momentum, and it was hard to ever get it back on our side.”

Moore finished with 22 points, and Vencill added 11 points as the two combined for 33 of Twin Valley’s (12-6, 3-1) 43 points.

“In the second half, our bigs stepped up and played a little more aggressively in the paint,” said Panthers’ coach Brian Moore. “We didn’t play as timid as we did in the first half. Hayley played well, she’s been struggling with some sickness for a few weeks now. She played with more energy tonight than she had in several games.

“This is the kind of win we’ve been needing for a long time.”

Alayna McNulty (14 points) and Tailor Nolley (13 points) provided most of the offense for Honaker (12-5, 4-1).

Both teams now have one loss in Black Diamond District play. It wouldn’t surprise many if there were a playoff between the two teams at the end of the regular season.

“I think this is just a start,” Vencill said. “I think this team can go a long way.”

BOYS

Honaker 74, Twin Valley 26

The Honaker boys secured the BDD regular-season title and coveted No. 1 seed in the Region 1D tournament with a win over Twin Valley.

After an 0-4 start to the season, the Tigers have found their way. Honaker (11-7, 5-0) has won eight of its last nine games.

“This is very satisfying, very satisfying,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart said. “These boys have come a long way since the start of the season.”

Caden Boyd scored a game-high 27 points for the Tigers, and Parker Bandy was also in double figures with 10 points.

Lucas Dotson led the Panthers with eight points.