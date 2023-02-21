BOYS

Region 1C

Craig County at George Wythe (22-2)

Today, 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: After a rare losing season in 2021-22 – George Wythe had a 10-16 record – the Maroons have taken care of business this winter. … The only two losses for GW this season came to defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Auburn (a team the Maroons have beaten three times) and 2022 VHSL Class 2 state runner-up Radford. … Reed Kirtner, Ty Campbell, David Goode, Shane Huff, Brayden Rainey, Treyvon Rainey and Rex Delp have been among the leaders for the Maroons’ balanced attack. Huff made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give George Wythe a 55-52 win over Auburn on Saturday in the finals of the Mountain Empire District tournament. … Not much is known about Craig County, but the Rockets will be heavy underdogs this evening in Wytheville. “Craig County is a team that cannot be overlooked,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “They are a tough bunch and play extremely hard.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Parry McCluer or Grayson County on Thursday in a semifinal game at Pulaski County High School.

Region 1D

J.I. Burton (16-10) at Honaker (16-8)

Today, 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: This will be the second meeting of the season between these foes. … J.I. Burton posted a 52-50 overtime win over the Tigers on Dec. 22 as senior guard Clay Hart scored five of the Raiders’ six points in the extra session. His layup with 1:35 left was the clincher in that contest. … Monday’s 53-50 win over Patrick Henry in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament for the Raiders had a similar scenario. Hart’s three-point play with 50 seconds left gave Burton the lead for good. … Honaker shifts to the Hogoheegee District beginning with the 2023-24 school year and the Tigers said farewell to the Black Diamond District by winning the league’s regular-season and tournament titles. … Honaker has won 10 of its last 11. Parker Bandy and Caden Boyd are each averaging 11 points per game. Peyton Musick, Jaylon Hart, Gavin Whitt and Aidan Lowe have also made valuable contributions. Lowe returned to the court on Jan. 17 after suffering a serious leg injury during football season and has provided a boost. He had 15 points in a 50-45 win over Grundy in the finals of the BDD tournament. “The majority of my team has been together since they were in fourth or fifth grade playing travel ball,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “We have spent a lot of time together going on the weekends from Gatlinburg to Roanoke. We are a close-knit group and I hope this is a successful week for us.”

Up Next: Eastside or Chilhowie awaits the winner in Thursday’s semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Chilhowie (20-5) at Eastside (14-10)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is among the most intriguing matchups on today’s docket. … Eastside earned a 62-51 win over the Warriors on Nov. 26 in a VHSL Benefit Game played at Chilhowie. “Eastside has one of the most well-respected basketball programs in Southwest Virginia,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “We played back in November and I believe both teams have improved tremendously. As prideful as both schools are, I would expect a packed house and great atmosphere Tuesday.” …. Three of Chilhowie’s five losses have come to Hogoheegee District rival Lebanon. The other setbacks were to Southwest District champ Virginia High and Mountain 7 District titlist Abingdon. Zach Hall (15 points per game) and Aiden Bartuski (12.5 ppg) are the top scorers for the Warriors. … Eastside won the Cumberland District tournament title for the second straight year and the Spartans always play their best ball this time of the year. After all, this is a program that has qualified six times for the state tournament. … Eastside senior Eli McCoy is one of the area’s most versatile players and is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game. “We played Chilhowie earlier in the year in a benefit game. They are not the same team we saw then,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “They are more polished, athletic, have two good scorers and several nice role players. We understand the task at hand and know we will have to play a complete game to have a chance.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Honaker or J.I. Burton in Thursday’s semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Hurley (6-16) at Twin Springs (17-7)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Twin Springs is the defending Region 1D champs and the Titans will be heavy favorites in this one. … As if Hurley wasn’t a big enough underdog as it was, the Rebels will be without their top two scorers – Landon Bailey (15 points per game) and Thomas Gilbert (16 ppg) – as they continue to serve suspensions following an altercation with players from Grundy in the semifinals of the Black Diamond District tournament. Players such as Landon Adkins (8.5 ppg), Eddie Hurley (5.0 ppg), Caden Mullins, Kevin Looney (6.0 ppg) and Sheldon Matney will look to step up in their absence. …. Hurley’s six wins came against teams who were winless: four triumphs over Twin Valley and two wins over Castlewood. … Seniors Connor Lane (23 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals per game) and Bradley Owens (20 ppg, 8 rpg) continue to be the heart and soul of the Twin Springs Titans. Senior Ryan Horne has also had a good season. “Twin Springs has two of the best players in the region and they are well-coached,” said Hurley coach Mark England. “They are fundamentally sound and have great team chemistry. They have a bunch of seniors who have played in a lot of big games, so they understand what it takes to win. Their fan base is extremely loyal and I expect a very loud environment on Tuesday. Even at full strength it was going to be a challenge for us. We are going to enjoy the opportunity, give them everything we have and grow from the experience.”

Up Next: The winner gets either Lebanon or Grundy in a Thursday night semifinal at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Grundy (15-9) at Lebanon (22-3)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Lebanon – which has lost to Honaker, Chilhowie and Tazewell – has been impressive all season as one of Southwest Virginia’s elite squads. Don’t just take our word for it. “Lebanon is one of the better teams I have watched this season,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “They are well-coached and have multiple offensive threats both on the perimeter and in the post. We will have a challenge for sure.” …. Keyton Keene (16.0 points per game), Andy Lambert (14.4 ppg) and freshman Michael Reece (13.6 ppg) are the top scorers for Lebanon, but the Pioneers are a team that has depth and plenty of other offensive threats. … Reece a.k.a “Mr. Energy” put up 29 points as the Pioneers earned a 64-57 win over Chilhowie in the title game of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Jonah Looney (18 points, 10 rebounds per game) and Landon Johnson (13 ppg) are the leaders for Grundy. This is the Golden Wave’s seventh straight trip to the regional tournament under the direction of head coach Brian Looney. … Folks are already anticipating a Lebanon vs. Twin Springs regional semifinal dream matchup, but the Pioneers can’t overlook Grundy.

Up Next: Either Twin Springs or Hurley plays the winner in the semifinals on Thursday at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Region 2D

Wise County Central (12-11) at Virginia High (19-5)

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This matchup will feature two of the top players in Region 2D in Virginia High’s Dante Worley and Wise County Central’s Ethan Collins. … Worley scored 20 points as Virginia High earned a 54-52 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic back in December. Collins collected 17 points that night for Central. … Collins (22 ppg) and Chance Boggs (12 ppg) have led the way for Central, which has improved mightily since the season began. Collins had 30 points as Central beat Gate City for the first time in program history in January and he established a single-game program record with 44 points earlier this month against Lee High. … Worley is averaging 21 points and six assists per game and recently committed to continue his career at the University of Virginia's College at Wise. Aquemini Martin (10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks per game) Ethan Carpenter (11 ppg and 6 rpg) are also leaders for the Bearcats. … VHS completed a perfect run through the Southwest District, sweeping the regular-season and tournament titles. Third-year head coach Julius Gallishaw guided the Bearcats to a state tournament berth last season. “There is a tough road ahead for us,” Gallishaw said.

Up Next: Ridgeview or Marion plays the winner at 6 p.m. in Friday’s Region 2D semifinals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Marion (12-12) at Ridgeview (18-8)

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams meet in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament for the third year in a row. Ridgeview recorded a 74-63 win at Marion in 2021 with current Emory & Henry College standout Gabe Brown leading the way, while the Scarlet Hurricanes avenged that loss with an 89-86 double-overtime win last February as Grant Williams scored a single-game program record 48 points. … It will be a historic night on Rose Ridge as Ridgeview’s boys host a regional tournament game for the first time. The Wolfpack also reached the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament for the first time. … Chantz Robinette, Cannon Hill, Terran Owens and Ryan O’Quinn have been cornerstones for Ridgeview. Robinette (23.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game) has scored more than 1,000 career points and has three 40-point performances this season – including a single-game school record 43 points in a win over Lee High. Hill (17.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg) is Ridgeview’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Owens dishes out 4.7 assists per game and O’Quinn yanks down 10.5 rebounds per contest. … Four juniors have led the way for head coach Adam Burchett’s Marion squad: point guard Jack Ford (17 points per game), tenacious rebounder Parker Wolfe, guard Reid Osborne and post player J.B. Carroll.

Up Next: The winner plays either Virginia High or Wise County Central in Friday’s Region 2D semifinals in Bristol.

Union (10-14) at Graham (10-12)

Wednesday 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams have experienced a youth movement this winter …. Three of the top five players for Union in terms of minutes played are freshmen, while sophomores Markell Ray and Blake Graham have been the leaders for the Graham G-Men. … Union has won the last two Region 2D titles and won the state championship in 2021. Junior Reyshawn Anderson (12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals; 40 percent shooting from 3-point range), freshman Kam Bostic (12.3 ppg), junior Brayden Wharton (11 ppg) and ninth-grader Paul Huff (7.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) have put up solid numbers against a tough schedule. … Graham didn’t open the season until Dec. 28 due to the football team’s run to the VHSL Class 2 state championship. … Ray (16 points, four assists, two steals per game) is tough, while Blake Graham (7.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 spg) has played well for Graham. This should be a good game. “Union has very good guard play,” said Graham coach Todd Baker. “They can shoot very well and can beat their defender of the dribble. They play really hard and [head coach] Zack Moore does a great job. The Mountain 7 District was very balanced this year and any of them can beat you. Union always plays great defense as well.”

Up Next: Either Richlands or Gate City awaits the winners in Friday’s semifinals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Richlands (9-16) at Gate City (11-14)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Up Next: Richlands returns to the regional tournament for the first time in two years. “We finally get back to regional play and we have to play in one of the toughest environments in the state,” said Richlands coach Ronnie Davis. “This will be a great opportunity for our team as it will be the first regional game for the current players.” … Richlands has won just two regional tournament games in program history and those came in 2017 (against Union and Chatham) when the Blue Tornado finished as Region 2A West runner-up to Dan River. … Seniors Colton Mullins (21 points, six rebounds per game) and Lane Reynolds (11 ppg, 7 rpg) have led the way for the Blues this season. … Gate City has had an up and down season. Gunner Garrett (19 ppg, 8 rpg) has been a steady player for the Blue Devils. Gate City endured a six-game losing streak at one point, but the Blue Devils still recovered to earn the Mountain 7 District’s top seed for the Region 2D tournament.

Up Next: The winner gets either Graham or Union in Friday’s semifinals in Bristol.

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt (14-10) at Abingdon (19-5)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These two teams scrimmaged back in November and today’s game between the fourth-seeded Falcons and No. 5 Lord Botetourt Cavaliers figures to be a competitive contest. … Abingdon won the 2021 Region 3D championship and lost in the regional semifinals to eventual state champion Cave Spring last year. … Evan Ramsey (24 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks per game), Dayton Osborne (16 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 steals per game), Luke Honaker (8 ppg, 3.8 assists per game) and Reece Ketron (6.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg) have been the mainstays for Abingdon, which swept the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles. Ramsey scored his 1,000th career point in Abingdon’s win over Ridgeview in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tourney. “I’m proud of our seniors for their commitment in helping our younger players throughout this season,” said AHS coach Chris Hutton. “We have had two or three freshmen and sophomores on the floor at all times this season.” … Lord Botetourt head coach Andrew Hart and Abingdon assistant coach Lance Reasbeck were once teammates at Emory & Henry College. … Senior guard Jackson Crawford of Lord Botetourt averages 24 points per game, was the Blue Ridge District player of the year, has scored more than 1,000 career points and is an Emory & Henry College commit. Senior guard Tyler Meade (14 ppg) is also a player to watch for the Cavaliers.

Up Next: The winner plays either Northside or William Fleming in Thursday’s semifinals.

GIRLS

Region 1C

Covington (3-21) at George Wythe (18-5)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: George Wythe swept the Mountain Empire District regular-season and tournament titles and the Maroons are three wins away from their third regional championship in four years. … The George Wythe roster features five seniors. … Covington’s three wins have all came against the same opponent: Craig County. Senior Lauren Bragg (13.5 points, 13.3 rebounds per game) leads the Cougars, while freshman point guard Ty’Aeija Smith battled a knee injury and missed several games this year. … Covington will not only be playing to advance to the regional semifinals, but to extend the life of the program. The Cougars and Alleghany will officially consolidate to form a new school in the fall. … GW head coach Doug Campbell isn’t overlooking a motivated team, even if Covington’s record is so bad. “On film they have some girls that can score and are very aggressive,” Campbell said. “We will have to try and match their intensity and get after it. We need to focus on the little details as that is what wins and loses ballgames. Right now it’s just survive and advance. Best time of year.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Auburn or Eastern Montgomery in Friday’s semifinals at Pulaski County High School.

Region 1D

Twin Springs (14-12) at Honaker (18-7)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Three-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Honaker hasn’t lost a postseason game since suffering a setback to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals. … A balanced attack and strong defense have once again been the M.O. for the Honaker Tigers of head coach Misty Davis Miller. Alayna McNulty (11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals per game), Tailor Nolley (11 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 3 spg), Kate Jessee (9 ppg, 7 rpg), Kalli Miller (6 ppg, 4 spg, 2 apg) and Valeigh Stevens (5 ppg, 2 apg, 2 spg) lead the way. … Twin Springs trounced Patrick Henry, 65-44, in an opening-round game on Monday as Kayli Dunn connected on eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points. She is a Lees-McRae College signee.

Up Next: Either J.I. Burton or Lebanon awaits the winner in Thursday’s semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.

Lebanon (15-9) at J.I. Burton (13-11)

Today, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: This is an intriguing first-round game between the second-place finisher in the Hogoheegee District (Lebanon) and the runner-up in the Cumberland District (J.I. Burton). … It’s also a showdown between two of Region 1D’s top scorers. Lebanon’s Morgan Varney is averaging 20.8 points, while Abingdon transfer Sarah Williams puts up 16.5 points per contest for Burton. . … J.I. Burton also has one of the area’s top rebounders in Rehgan Sensabaugh, who is pulling down 9.8 boards per contest. … Varney is also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game for Lebanon, while Chloe Couch (8.3 points, 3.8 assist, 3.1 steals per game) is having a fine freshman season. … Lebanon and Burton both lost in the regional quarterfinals last season, so one of these programs will take a step forward in 2023. “Last year when we made it to regions, I felt like we were a young team,” J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “I feel this year we’ve grown up on the court and feel more comfortable being there.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Honaker or Twin Springs on Thursday in the regional semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School

Grundy (10-13) at Eastside (20-4)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: A coaching change in August didn’t disrupt Eastside’s program as Terri Ann Hill Funk directed the team to the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles. … Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career and is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Taylor Clay (12.4 points, 6.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.1 spg) and Lexi Carter (8.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg) are top-notch rebounders and defenders for the Spartans. … Grundy had a coaching change six games into the season as Hannah Stiltner stepped down and Loni Webb took over on an interim basis. … Senior Jessi Looney of the Golden Wave is one of the top athletes in Southwest Virginia and the VHSL Class 1 state cross country champ is averaging 13.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. She leads the team in every statistical category and has one triple-double and eight double-doubles on her stat line. … Freshmen Katie Bostic (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg) and Makailah Estep (8.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg) have played well too. … Eastside already has two wins over Grundy this season.

Up Next: Either Twin Valley or Rural Retreat faces the winner in Thursday’s regional semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Twin Valley (17-8) at Rural Retreat (19-5)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: What “Moore” could you ask for in this intriguing matchup? Two of the top seniors in Southwest Virginia – Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore and Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore – battle in the post. … Haylee Moore is averaging 21.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per contest. Rayne Hawthorne (10.3 ppg, 12.0 rpg) and Grundy transfer Heileigh Vencill (11.8 ppg, 3.6 assists per game) have also helped the Panthers get to this point. … Twin Valley is 1-4 this season against Honaker, but did become the first Class 1 team to beat the Tigers since 2020. … Twin Valley boss Brian Moore has 296 career head-coaching wins and led the boys hoops team at the school to a state runner-up finish in 2006. … Brelyn Moore of Rural Retreat averages 16 points and 14 rebounds per contest and is a double-double machine. Annabelle Fiscus (13 points, 3.5 assists per game) is also a playmaker for the Indians, who won their third consecutive Hogoheegee District regular-season title. … Rural Retreat beat Eastside in the quarterfinals of last year’s Region 1D tournament, before dropping an overtime decision to Grundy in the semis. “Rural Retreat does a great job of creating chaos and forcing the tempo,” Brian Moore said. “They have a really good inside-out combo and they play with a lot of energy.”

Up Next: Eastside or Grundy awaits the winner in Thursday’s regional semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

Region 2D

Union (13-12) at Richlands (22-1)

Today

6 p.m.

The Skinny: The Blue Tornado has won 21 straight games since a loss to Wise County Central in December and freshman Annsley Trivette has burst on the scene. … Trivette is averaging 25.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She is shooting 60.1 percent from the field, 82.1 percent from the free throw line and is 11-for-13 from 3-point range in her last four games. Erica Lamie, Addy-Lane Queen, Arin Rife, Chloe Reynolds and Jaylyn Altizer were also been key to head coach Tom Rife’s team sweeping the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles. … A quartet of seniors lead the way for Union in Abby Slagle (18 points per game), Brooke Bailey (10 ppg), Isabella Blagg (8 ppg) and Gracy McKinney (4 ppg).

Up Next: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Tazewell in Thursday’s semifinals at Richlands Middle School.

Tazewell (8-17) at Wise County Central (21-5)

Today, 6:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Six-time state champion Wise County Central is always a factor come postseason time and the school has compiled a 262-60 record since being born from consolidation in the fall of 2011. … Head coach Robin Dotson has more than 700 career victories as the girls hoops boss at J.J. Kelly and Central. … The Warriors earned wins over Lee High (80-13), Ridgeview (61-54) and Gate City (57-46) to win last week’s Mountain 7 District tournament. Sophomore Emmah McAmis is putting up 24.8 points per game, while Madison Looney (10 ppg), Abbie Jordan (8 ppg) and Emilee Brickey (8 ppg) are also a key part of the attack for the Warirors. McAmis and Looney have both scored more than 1,000 career points. … The trio of Maddie Day (21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals per game), Grace Hancock (10.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 spg) and Maddie Gillespie (9.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg) lead the way for the Tazewell Bulldogs. …. Tazewell coach Chawn Martin knows what his team is up against. “Wise Central is always an exceptionally coached and talented team that has won multiple state titles over the decade, including last season,” he said. “Coach Dotson always has his team ready to play and we have to prepare to be ready to meet that challenge.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Richlands or Union on Thursday at Richlands Middle School in a semifinal showdown.

Ridgeview (18-7) at Marion (17-5)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: You have to hand it to Marion head coach Sallie Lefler Moss for the job she has done this season as the Scarlet Hurricanes graduated five strong seniors off last year’s squad– three of whom are now playing at Southwest Virginia Community College – and her team is still hosting a first-round regional tournament game this winter. … Junior Ella Moss (the coach’s daughter) is averaging 17.8 points per game to lead the way for the ‘Canes. Sophomore Aubree Whitt, senior Ezrah Pennington, sophomore Brooke Langston and senior Cameron Greer have also stepped up this season for Marion. … Ridgeview recorded a 50-33 victory over Marion in the semifinals of the 2021 Region 2D tournament. … Ridgeview boss Donnie Frazier has relied on a balanced attack as Braelynn Strouth (11 points, 2.5 steals per game), Caiti Hill (9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Hadaya Abshire (7.7 ppg) and Maggie Grant (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) have been among the leaders for his squad. ... Ridgeview has advanced past the first round of the regional tournament in its seven previous postseason trips.

Up Next: The winner plays either Gate City or Virginia High in Thursday’s semifinals at Richlands Middle School.

Virginia High (7-17) at Gate City (20-5)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the regional tournament. … Three of Gate City’s five losses have come to Wise County Central. The others were to Daniel Boone and West Ridge from Northeast Tennessee. … Gate City’s Makayla Bays (10.2 points, 9.7 rebounds per game), Lexi Ervin (11.5 ppg), Addie Gibson (9.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg) and Jaydyn Carrico (10.4 ppg) form a tough quartet. Bays is the best volleyball player in Southwest Virginia, while Ervin has signed to continue her hoops career at Milligan University. … VHS senior sharpshooter Aly Wright is averaging 14 points per game and was the top scorer for the Bearcats in the Southwest District tournament. Mary Katherine Wilson (9.0 ppg), Charli Carpenter (6.0 assists per game), Myra Kariuki (3.0 steals per game) and Ellie Cobb (6.0 rpg) have been the leaders in what has been a tough season for head coach Kevin Timmons’ team.

Up Next: Either Ridgeview or Marion gets the winner in the semifinals on Thursday at Richlands Middle School.

Region 3D

Abingdon (5-18) at Lord Botetourt (17-7)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon suffered a 58-36 loss to the Cavaliers in December and these squads previously met in the postseason in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. “For teams so apart in miles, I think we are very familiar with each other’s programs and coaching styles,” said Lord Botetourt coach Renee Favaro. “There is a lot of respect both ways between Abingdon and Lord Botetourt.” … Abingdon advanced with a 36-30 opening-round win over Bassett last Friday as Lauren Baker scored 12 points to highlight the victory. Baker (11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game), Cadence Waters (9.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Brenna Green (8.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Ella Seymore (7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg) are the leaders. Seymore has played in just seven games while recovering from a knee injury suffered during soccer season. … Sophomore Madilyn Winterton, a 5-foot-10 guard, is the Blue Ridge District player of the year as she averages 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals for Lord Botetourt. Junior shooting guard Taylor Orange (14.9 ppg), junior point guard Ainsley Anderson and 6-foot-3 junior center Gracie Huffard give the Cavaliers plenty of weapons. “We know what we are up against,” said AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “We’ll have to take care of the basketball to have a shot.”

Up Next: Either Cave Spring or Northside plays the winner in Thursday’s semifinals.

__________________

BOYS

TSSAA

District 1-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday

Volunteer 76, Elizabethton 51

Saturday

Volunteer 65, Tennessee High 58

Unicoi County 70, Sullivan East 50

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Third-Place Game: Tennessee High vs. Sullivan East, 5 p.m.

Championship: Volunteer vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

***

VHSL

Region 1C

Tuesday

First Round

Craig County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Grayson County at Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.

Bland County at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Covington at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Pulaski County High School

George Wythe-Craig winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson winner, 6 p.m.

Narrows-Bland winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Region 1D

Monday

Opening Round

J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry 50

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

J.I. Burton at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Chilhowie at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Hurley at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Grundy at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Honaker-Burton winner vs. Eastside-Chilhowie winner, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs-Hurley winner vs. Lebanon-Grundy winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2D

Wednesday

First Round

Wise County Central at Virginia High

Marion at Ridgeview

Union at Graham

Richlands at Gate City

Friday

Semifinals

At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

Virginia High-Central winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Graham-Union winner vs. Gate City-Richlands winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den

Semifinal winners

Region 3D

Friday, Feb. 17

Opening Round

William Byrd 84, Magna Vista 74

Carroll County 80, Hidden Valley 64

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

William Byrd at Northside, 6 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Abingdon, 6 p.m.

Carroll County at Tunstall, 6 p.m.

Bassett at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Site TBD

Abingdon-L. Botetourt winner vs. Northside-W. Byrd winner, 6 p.m.

Tunstall-Carroll winner vs. C. Spring-Bassett winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

***

GIRLS

TSSAA

District 1-AAA

at Elizabethton High School

Friday, Feb. 17

Sullivan East 69, Volunteer 61

Saturday, Feb. 18

Elizabethton 68, Sullivan East 40

Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 40

Monday, Feb. 20

Third-Place Game: Tennessee High 58, Sullivan East 47

Championship: Elizabethton 56, Unicoi County 33

***

VHSL

Region 1C

Tuesday

First Round

Covington at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Galax at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

Narrows at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Pulaski County High School

George Wythe-Covington winner vs. Auburn-E. Montgomery winner, 6 p.m.

Parry McCluer-Galax winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Narrows winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Cassell Coliseum (Virginia Tech)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Region 1D

Monday

Opening Round

Twin Springs 65, Patrick Henry 44

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Twin Springs at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Honaker-Twin Springs winner vs. J.I. Burton-Lebanon winner, 4 p.m.

Eastside-Grundy winner vs. Rural Retreat-Twin Valley winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Region 2D

Tuesday

First Round

Union at Richlands, 6 p.m.

Tazewell at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Marion, 6 p.m.

Virginia High at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Richlands Middle School

Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Ridgeview-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Richlands-Union winner vs. Wise Central-Tazewell winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Richlands Middle School

Semifinal winners

Region 3D

Friday, Feb. 17

Opening Round

Staunton River 38, William Byrd 35

Abingdon 37, Bassett 30

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Staunton River at Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Site TBD

M. Vista-Christiansburg winner vs. Carroll-S. River winner

C. Spring-Northside winner at L. Botetourt-Abingdon winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners