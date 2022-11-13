Tweed, Holston Cavaliers end Rye Cove's dream season

DUFFIELD, Va. – A wet football field from a couple of days of rain was no problem for a kid named Noah.

Holston sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 95 yards and another score to lead the Cavaliers to a 31-8 Region 1D playoff opening game victory over Rye Cove on Saturday afternoon.

Holston (8-3), which has won the last two Region 1D titles, will visit Patrick Henry next week for a second round contest.

“We have a big target on our back, but we are going to have to take our hits and play the best we can,” said Tweed, whose Cavaliers have won five straight games by double figures.

A fairytale season came to an end for Rye Cove, which canceled last season at halftime of its sixth game, but returned this year to finish 7-3 under a new coaching staff led by former Emory & Henry quarterback Gary Collier.

“Kudos to them. That is a program that couldn’t finish last year and Gary has done a good job with them, keeping them in order and building that program back up,” Holston head coach Chris Akers said. “They will be there next year and they are going to get better and better, but I would say any playoff experience helps your kids.”

Holston wasted no time taking charge, led by Tweed, who followed up a 28-yard run up the middle by Merrick Kestner with a 21-yard run down the sideline for a touchdown. He added a 53-yard run to paydirt on the next possession to put the Cavaliers up 15-0 just 6:43 into the game.

“We came into this game thinking that we had to buckle down for sure because obviously we are a lot of further back [in seedings] than we were last year,” Tweed said. “For me, I have got to manage the offense, I have got to do my job on defense, make sure everybody is doing the right thing and then just take advantage of the opportunities when we have them.

“We started off early, got on them pretty quickly,” added Akers. “We wish we had scored that one without kicking the field goal, but we held off enough at the end just to beat them.”

Griffin Hall added a 22-yard second quarter field goal and Tweed added a 74-yard scoring pass with 17.2 seconds left until halftime on a 4th-and-10 completion to Kestner, who did the rest with a sprint to the end zone for a 25-0 halftime lead.

“Noah is a special player,” Akers said. “He is getting better and better every day. He is not very big, but he is tough and he is a good athlete and he makes plays for us.”

While the Cavaliers were moving the ball on offense, the defense was stingy, holding the Eagles to just 78 first half yards, led by Kestner, who had two of four second quarter sacks for Holston, which was led by Dustin Bott’s 12 tackles.

“We ask a lot of out of our outside linebackers and Kestner, this is the first year he has played high school football so he is coming along too.” Akers said.

Rye Cove finally got on track on its first possession of the second half, going 73 yards on 11 plays, keyed by a 28-yard run by Logan Barnette – who finished with 73 yards on the ground – and capped it off a 2-yard scoring plunge by Carter Roach-Hodge, followed by the two-point conversion pass from Landon Lane to Jay Bowen.

That would be it for the Eagles, which did get 105 yards passing from Lane and nine tackles from Roach-Hodge.

“We haven’t been here before and we have talked about our youth all year long, but we have grown up all year,” Collier said. “We were ready to play, but we came out and kind of shot ourselves in the foot.

“Offensively, we couldn’t get our blocking schemes right, but a good halftime adjustment, we come out here and we had the fight in the second half I wish we had started with in the first half, but it is what it is. These kids fought to the end.”

Holston moves on, looking to avenge a 30-17 home loss to Patrick Henry last month.

“We got up on them early last game and then they did whatever they wanted to us so we will see,” Akers said. “They are good, they are really, really good, but we will see.”

Rye Cove will look to build off a season that can only be described as a movie script, which included seven wins, a share of the Cumberland District championship and a home playoff game and first postseason game since 2011. It just didn’t end how the Eagles would have liked.

“It is something to build on, but it is almost like a movie. It still hurts when you finish and you lose and these kids have put their hearts into it and worked their guts out,” Collier said. “We started in January in the weight room, didn’t know how many kids we were going to get, they started coming out and they believed in what we were doing.

“I hope we are back. I just hope we build off this and we are better next year. We tried to get better each game and just get better each season so hopefully next year we are better than we were this season. We were young. We lose three starting seniors and we have a good group of eighth graders coming up too. It looks good.”

Holston 15 10 0 6 — 31

Rye Cove 0 0 8 0 — 8

Scoring summary

H-Tweed 21 run (Tweed run)

H-Tweed 53 run (Hall kick)

H-Hall 21 field goal

H-Kestner 74 pass from Tweed (Hall kick)

RC-Roach-Hodge 2 run (Bowen from Lane)

H-Tweed 26 run (kick blocked)

***

Team Stats

First Downs: H 13; RC 16. Rush-yards: H 40-292; RC 40-107. Pass yards: H 95; RC 107. Comp-Att-Int: H 3-7-0; RC 8-20-0. Fumbles-lost: H 1-0; RC 2-1. Penalty-yards: H 5-65; RC 2-10. Punts-Avg: H 1-47.0; RC 3-30.7.