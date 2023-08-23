Emmah McAmis had 23 kills and 27 digs and Abbie Jordan added 20 assists, 16 service points and nine kills in Wise County Central's 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 non-district volleyball win over Patrick Henry on Tuesday night.

Other Warriors to contribute included Ameera Youmessi (eight kills), Sophie Fleming (31 digs, 12 service points) and Kaelyn Dales (16 assists). Wise Central also won the junior varsity match in two sets.

Morgan Tasker led Patrick Henry with 16 assists and 10 digs. Sydney Taylor added eight assists and four digs, Jennifer Reynolds tallied seven kills and three blocks and Anna McKinney contributed eight digs and seven kills.

West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0

Casey Wampler and Rylee Haynie had 11 kills apiece as the Wolves bit the Trailblazers 27-25, 25-10, 25-19.

Mollee Cutshall and Allie Reilly had seven kills each for West Ridge. Faith Wilson dished out 36 assists, Kari Wilson added 16 digs and Laynie Jordan added 11 digs. Madison Haynie had five kills and Cutshall added eight digs for the Wolves.

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 2

Ashton Blair had 19 kills and three aces and Erin Littleton tallied 11 kills and three blocks in the Vikings' hard-fought 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12 Big 6 loss to the Hilltopppers.

Tennessee High (6-4, 0-2), which travels to Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday, also received 39 assists from Bree Adams, 10 digs by Sydnee Pendland and 18 digs and six kills from Sophie Meade.

Grayson County 3 Chilhowie 0

Kinsey Parks had 13 kills and 10 digs and Carli Campbell added 25 assists to lead the Blue Devils past the defending Region 1D champion Warriors 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.

Chasity Wilson added 13 aces and three aces for the Blue Devils, which also won the junior varsity match, 2-0.

Thomas Walker 3, Pineville (Ky.) 0

Patricia Bigge had 14 kills and six digs and Caylea Ellis added six kills to lead the Pioneers to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Pineville from Kentucky.

Rylee Lawson contributed 11 digs and Madie Burke dished out 21 assists and six digs.

Northwood 3, Lebanon 0

A couple of impressive debuts helped the Northwood Panthers prevail in a non-district volleyball match on Tuesday.

Transfer Marki Palmer had 21 digs in helping Northwood notch a 25-14 , 25-10, 25-22 as Hunter Thomas earned his first victory as head coach of the squad from Saltville.

Sydney Carter (13 assists, 12 kills, two aces), Karlee Frye (13 assists, 12 kills), Kiara Buskill (three aces) and Amira Lowe (15 digs) also keyed the win.

Lebanon is 0-2.

Abingdon 3, Eastside 0

Abingdon overpowered Eastside for a 25-15, 25-20, 25-23 non-district win.

Taylor Clay (15 kills, 15 digs), Braelyn Hall (nine assists) and Haley Day (12 digs) also played well.

No statistics were submitted for Abingdon.

Honaker 3, Council 0

Honaker crushed Council 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 for a non-district win.

The Tigers are 1-1.

Lee High 3, Rye Cove 0

Cassidy Hammonds hammered down 14 kills and Lee High had no trouble in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 rocking of Rye Cove.

Sybella Yeary’s 12 digs, Blair Calton’s 14 assists and Chloe Calton’s 11 kills were also among the highlights.

GIRLS SOCCER

Greeneville 2, Tennessee High 0

Angeline Diaz and Anna Shaw scored goals as Greeneville blanked Tennessee High at the Stone Castle.

GOLF

At Tazewell County Country Club

Team Scores

Marion 159, Graham 169, Virginia High 179, Richlands 185, Tazewell 192, Lebanon 214.

Individual Results

Marion - Grayson Sheets 37, I. Roberson 39, E.Baggett 40, J.Ford 43.

Graham - B.Goodson 39, D.Goins 41, K.Sarver 42, A.Hamaty 47.

Virginia High - N.Harper 39, L.Lee 41, B.Rader 48, M.Hawthorne 51.

Richlands - Cooper Hurst 36, G.Cline 46, L.White 50, J.Diperna 53.

Tazewell - E.Clevinger 44, C.Brown 46, T.Smith 50, E.Martin 52.

Lebanon - H.Musick 51, C.Hovis 51, N.Delp 55, C.Hess 57.