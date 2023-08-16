Ary Patterson scored four goals to lead Tennessee High to a season-opening 5-1 conference win at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.

Lana Lavinder added a goal for Tennessee High, while Sydney Clark and Gracie Clark had an assist apiece. Chloe Shelley had eight saves in goal for the Vikings.

Tennessee High (1-0) will travel to Gatlinburg for a tournament beginning on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

West Ridge 3, Greeneville 0

Madison Haynie had 12 kills, Faith Wilson dished out 35 assists and Kari Wilson had 12 digs in the Wolves' 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 season-opening win over the Greene Devils.

Rylie Haynie added nine kills for West Ridge, while Mollee Cutshall and Casey Wampler had eight apiece. Laynie Jordan added 10 digs for the Wolves.

West Ridge will host Tennessee High on Thursday.

GOLF

Farmers & Miners Invitationa

at Cedar Hill Golf club

Team Scores

Lee High 297, Harlan County (Ky.) 328, Marion 335, Graham 342, John Battle 342, Patrick Henry 344, Gate City 347, Wise County Central 348, Virginia High 353, Ridgeview 368, Union 370, Castlewood 377, Chilhowie 378, Richlands 391, Rye Cove 395, Tazewell 407, Eastside 433, J.I. Burton 450, Thomas Walker (incomplete)

Individual Scores

Lee High – Brycen Coomer 70, Jacob Leonard 72, Cameron Mosley 76, Walker Baker 79

Harlan County – Cole Cornett 73, Brayden Casolari 76, Alex Creech 84, Zayden Casolario 95

Marion – Grayson Sheets 77, Jack Ford 79, Ethan Baggett 89, Brady White 90

Graham – Bailey Goodson 72, Alana Hamaty 85, Dawson Goins 86, Blake Adkins 99

John Battle – Will Crump 84, Caden Sturgill 85, Gavin Ratliff 86, Christian Zochoski 87

Patrick Henry – Savannah Riley 81, Carter Lester 84, Keagan Hutton 88, Holden Belcher 91

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 80, Ethan Dingus 87, Cam Henderson 89, Eli McMurray 91

Wise County Central – Aaron Lawson 82, Chance Boggs 86, Davis Miller 87, Adyson Hollyfield 93

Virginia High – Landon Lee 75, Nate Harper 82, Brady Rader 92, Gracie Basner 104

Ridgeview – Calyton Corrington 86, Cole Bise 88, Terran Owens 97, Caden Owens 97

Union – Carter Worley 81, Talan Adams 87, Jace Cochran 94, Ben Bowman 108

Castlewood – Bailey Varney 85, Peyton King 89, Parker King 101, Steven Somervell 102

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 88, Will Goodwin 96, Brody Davidson 96, Ethan Doss 98

Richlands – Cooper Hurst 86, Jake Digerna 99, Greta Cline 102, Garrett Clevinger 104

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 73, Dawson Kern 87, Noah Ramsey 116, Gabriel Ramsey 119

Tazewell – Chase Brown 87, Ethan Martin 95, Landon Price 111, Aaron Rowe 114

Esatside – Adam Burke 94, Landon Nixon 110, Darron Williams 114, Will Johnson 115

J.I. Burton – Abigail Absher 100, Hayden Sturgill 114, Chloe Cantrell 115, Brad Lane 121

Thomas Walker – Parker Jackson 104, Denton Saylor 114, Donnie Saylor 121

Notes: Brycen Coomer was medalist as the Lee High Generals won the event for the second straight year