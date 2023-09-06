Ella Moss helped her coach reach a milestone on the volleyball court.

The Marion High School senior recorded 19 service points, 12 digs, nine kills, four blocks and two aces to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 non-district win over Lebanon on Tuesday night, providing Amanda Hanshew with the 300th win over her career.

Hanshew has been the head coach of the 'Canes since 2005 and led them a state runner-up finish in 2015 and a VHSL state championship in 2016.

Marion (5-1) also received contributions from Brooke Langston (14 services points, six kills, two blocks), Mya Ferland (14 digs, 12 service points) and Aubree Whitt (10 assists, 10 service points, nine kills).

Lebanon was paced by Braylee Tincher (10 kills, two blocks), Bailey Collins (24 digs, seven kills), Averi Russell (19 assists, nine digs, three assists), Jaiden Fields (11 digs, three assist) and Gracie Crabtree (eight kills). Rileigh Buchanan added 12 digs.

Ridgeview 3, John Battle 2

In a Mountain 7 District showdown, the Ridgeview Wolfpack got down but never out.

Leah Sutherland’s 29 kills were vital as Ridgeview rallied for a 26-28, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-11 win over the John Battle Trojans in a clash of unbeaten squads.

Sutherland also had 14 digs and four blocks as Ridgeview improved to 9-0. Tsega Mullins (22 kills), Makinley Owens (68 assists, 15 digs), Makenzie Wright (21 digs, 11 kills), Caiti Hill (28 digs, five kills) and Braelynn Strouth (15 digs, eight kills) also played well as Ridgeview moved to 9-0.

Battle (5-1) received 19 kills from Jacqueline Hill and 17 more from Bella Shutters.

Mackenzie Smith’s 26 assists and Shutters’ 26 digs were also notable.

Grundy 3, Tazewell 0

Lilly Porter’s 23 assists, Claire Griffey’s 22 digs and Makailah Estep’s seven kills were among the highlights in Grundy’s trouncing of Tazewell.

Science Hill 3, West Ridge 1

Rylee Haynie had 11 kills and Faith Wilson dished out 30 assists in West Ridge's 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16 Big 6 Conference road loss at Science Hill.

Madison Haynie and Casey Wampler had six kills each for West Ridge, while Allie Reilly had five in the loss. Laynie Jordan had 11 digs and Kari Wilson tallied 10 digs and two aces. Maggie Neibruegge had seven digs and Aubrey Killen added five.

Union 3, Rye Cove 0

Jordan Shuler contributed all over the floor for the Bears, tallying 24 kills, 11 digs and six aces in Union's 25-22, 25-10, 25-17 non-district win over the Eagles.

Addison Toney (29 assists), Lindsey Roberts (13 digs), Keelie Sutphin (12 digs), Harper Potter (three kills, three assists) and Kaylee Rutherford (five digs) also contributed for the Bears, which improved to 8-4 on the season.

Rye Cove (1-5) was paced by Gracie Turner (10 kills), Sara Byrd (10 digs), Naquila Harless (17 digs), Alidia Kern (nine assists, eight digs) and Jalynn Rogers (five kills).

Rye Cove won the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-19.

Abingdon 3, Lee High 0

Gracie Statzer had 20 digs, 10 kills, six assists and four blocks in the Falcons' 26-24, 25-8, 25-21 Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Ava Kiser (12 assists, eight digs), Muriel Dillow (14 digs, three assists) and Sara Hoosnagle (14 digs) also contributed for Abingdon, which improved to 3-0 on the season.

Thomas Walker 3, Harlan (Ky.) 2

Patricia Bigge had 29 kills and 13 digs to lead Thomas Walker to a 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10 non-district win over Harlan from Kentucky.

Eastside 3, Perry County Central (Ky.) 1

Taylor Clay slammed down 25 kills and tallied 13 digs as Eastside earned a 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-14 win.

Braelyn Hall (17 assists) and Drew Damron (seven kills, two blocks) also keyed the victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 8, Sullivan East 0

Ary Patterson, Reese Marshall and Abby Littleton scored two goals apiece for the Vikings in a win over Sullivan East.

Lana Lavinder and Sydney Clark also scored for the Vikings, which travels to Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

Patterson, Littleton and Clark all had assists for Tennessee High. Chloe Shelley had three saves in goal.

GOLF

At Cedar Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 292, Lee High 297, John Battle 326, Gate City 332, Wise County Central 338, Union 344, Ridgeview 351

Individual Results

Abingdon – Connor Brummitt 68, Colin McClintic 72, Jackson Cook 75, Mason Funk 77

Lee High – Brycen Coomer 71, Jacob Leonard 74, Walker Baker 75, Brynnen Pendergraft 77, Cameron Mosley 77

John Battle – Gavin Ratliff 77, Caden Sturgill 78, Will Crump 84, Jackson Gayle 87

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 77, Cam Henderson 80, Eli McMurray 87, Ethan Dingus 88

Wise County Central – Davis Miller 80, Chance Boggs 82, Aaron Lawson 87, Adryon Hollyfield 89

Union – Carter Worley 76, Jace Cochran 87, Braxton Bunch 87, Kam Bostic 94

Ridgeview – Clayton Compton 76, Terran Owens 89, Cole Bise 93, Caden Owens 93