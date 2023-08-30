Castlewood High School got it done at the service line – Charleigh Hall, Anna Summers and Macee Lasley each had five aces – in a 25-12, 25-15, 26-24 non-district volleyball victory over Council on Tuesday night.

Lexus Mullins added four aces and Madison Sutherland finished with three. Summers was the top hitter (12 kills) and Hall ran the offense well as usual with 30 assists.

Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0

Cary Keene has a keen sense for collecting kills and she recorded eight more of them in Honaker’s 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 non-district thumping of Twin Valley.

Valeigh Stevens (10 assists), Kalli Miller (nine digs) and Kate Jessee (10 service points) also had notable performances.

Ashleigh Davis served two aces, Leya Vanover tallied eight kills and Kiarra Gross had nine digs for Twin Valley.

Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0

Sophie Meade was magnificent with 13 kills and eight digs as Tennessee High improved to 9-4 with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 demolition of Daniel Boone.

Ashton Blair (nine kills, six digs), Erin Littleton (five kills), Bree Adams (26 assists) and Sydnee Pendland (19 digs) played well too.

West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0

Mollee Cutshall cut through Dobyns-Bennett’s attempts at victory with eight kills, nine digs and two aces as the Wolves recorded a 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 win.

West Ridge (11-1) also got 32 assists and 11 digs from Faith Wilson.

Abingdon 3, Virginia High 1

Gracie Statzer had an impressive stat line – 18 digs and 16 kills – as the Abingdon Falcons vanquished Virginia High for a 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12 victory.

Ella Kistner (33 assists, 17 digs) and Muriel Dillow (10 digs) also helped AHS earn the win.

Charli Carpenter (31 assists, 10 digs), Amelia McKenzie (15 digs, five kills), Phoebe Edwards (16 digs) and Ellie Cobb (13 kills, 11 digs) were the leaders for Virginia High.

Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 0

Emmah McAmis has scored more than 1,000 career points on the basketball court.

Her resume now includes membership in the 1K kill club on the volleyball court.

McAmis slammed down 23 kills – including the 1,000th of her career – in leading Central to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 smackdown of Rye Cove.

Abbie Jordan’s 26 assists, Chloe Wells’ 11 digs and Sophie Fleming’s 10 digs were among the highlights too.

Union 3, Lebanon 0

The Lebanon Pioneers had no answer for Jordan Shuler.

The Union standout slammed seemingly did it all in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 non-district win as the Bears improved to 5-2.

Shuler had a match-high 21 kills and four blocks, while also hustling her way to 11 digs and even dishing out an assist and serving an ace.

Lindsey Roberts (15 digs), Harper Potter (six digs, two kills) and Addison Toney (25 assists, six digs, two aces) were important to Union’s attack as well.

Lebanon (0-4) received seven kills from Bailey Collins, five digs from Ryleigh Buchanan and 14 assists from Averi Russell.

Grundy 3, Richlands 1

Sophia Belcher had a dozen kills, Lilly Porter dished out 33 assists and Claire Griffey got 22 digs as Grundy recorded a non-district victory.

The Golden Wave also got steady play from Destany Armendariz (16 digs), Leah Rasnake (seven kills) and Ryleigh Church (seven aces, eight digs) in winning for the second time in as many nights.

Marion 3, Patrick Henry 0

Aubree Whitt dished out 15 assists and also had eight kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes improved to 3-1 by posting a 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Ella Moss (10 kills, seven digs, three aces), Brooke Langston (eight kills), Sophia Keheley (five kills) and Mya Ferland (seven digs) also played well in the win.

The quartet of Marah Woodlee (10 digs), Morgan Taylor (16 assists, four aces), Anna McKinney (nine digs, three aces, two kills) and Braelyn Scammell (five digs, four kills) were the leaders for PH.

Lee High 3, Thomas Walker 1

Blair Calton (17 assists) and Chloe Bledsoe (15 assists) did the distributing as Lee High topped Thomas Walker for a 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 win.

Cassidy Hammonds had a strong all-around performance (13 kills, six digs, four aces) and Chloe Calton had a team-high 14 digs for the Generals.

Grayson County 3, Holston 0

Kinsey Parks had 14 kills and Carli Campbell served 15 aces as the Grayson Blue Devils hammered Holston for a 25-11, 25-5, 25-11 win.

Both teams are now 2-2.

Elizabethton 3, Johnson County 0

Jocelin Julian dished out 21 assists and Bailey VanHuss collected 21 digs as Elizabethton won.

Carley Williams is in her first year as head coach of the Cyclones and is a Tennessee High graduate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 1, Chuckey-Doak 0

Sydney Clark scored Tennessee High’s lone goal on an assist from Ary Patterson.

The Vikings are 5-2.

Greeneville 9, Sullivan East 0

Anna Shaw and Vivian Kammerdiene each scored two goals as Greeneville smashed Sullivan East.

Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 0

Hat tricks via London Taylor and Kaylee Menya highlighted Dobyns-Bennett’s whipping of West Ridge.

GOLF

At Lonesome Pine Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 297, Lee High 300, John Battle 338, Gate City 339, Wise County Central 349, Ridgeview 358, Union 362

Individual Results

Abingdon – Conner Brummitt 70, Mason Funk 74, Colin McClintic 76, Jackson Cook 77

Lee High – Brycen Coomer 72, Jacob Leonard 74, Walker Baker 74, Brynnen Pendergraft 80

John Battle – Gavin Ratliff 81, Christina Zachowski 83, Caden Sturgill 87, Will Crump 87

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 70, Cam Henderson 89, Sam Page 89, Eli McMurray 91

Wise County Central – Davis Miller 84, Chance Boggs 86, Aaron Lawson 86, Adryon Hollyfield 93

Ridgeview – Clayton Compton 85, Cole Bise 90, Terran Owens 91, Caden Owens 92

Union – Carter Worley 84, Jace Cochran 88, Braxton Bunch 90, Kam Bostic 100

