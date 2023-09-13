Gracie Statzer stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 16 kills, 13 digs, four blocks and three aces as the Abingdon Falcons cruised to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over homestanding Union.

Abingdon (10-2, 3-0) also got a 16-assist, six-kill, two-ace performance from Ella Kiser, a 16-assist showing from Ava Kiser and 14 digs from Muriel Dillow.

Union (8-5, 0-1) was led by Jordan Shuler’s eight digs and three kills. Keely Sutphin (five digs) and Lindsey Roberts (11 digs) also played well for the Bears, who visit Ridgeview on Thursday.

Northwood 3, Lebanon 0

Kiara Buskill, Sydney Carter and Marki Palmer each had four aces as Northwood served up a non-district victory over the Pioneers.

Buskill (seven digs), Carter (16 digs, 13 kills, 11 assists), Palmer (26 digs), Karlee Frye (12 assists, nine kills, three blocks), Maddie Lowe (12 digs) and Amira Lowe (11 digs) all contributed as the Panthers continued their stellar start to the season.

Lebanon was paced by Jaiden Fields (nine digs, four kills), Rileigh Buchanan (17 digs), Averi Russell (six assists) and Braylee Tincher (three blocks).

Eastside 3, Patrick Henry 2

Virginia Hicks dished out 35 assists and served five aces as Eastside outlasted the Rebels for a 27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 15-4 victory in a battle between small-school powerhouses.

Rhyleigh Lawson (14 service points), Taylor Clay (25 digs, 19 kills), Emma Sartin (seven kills) and Haley Frazier (eight kills, four blocks) also shined for the Spartans.

Pacing PH were Morgan Tasker (33 assists, seven digs), Marah Woodlee (24 digs), Erin South (14 kills) and Anna McKinney (14 digs, 12 kills).

Gate City 3, John Battle 1

Jacqueline Hill contributed 11 kills, 11 assists, eight digs and three aces and Bella Shutters added eight kills and 14 digs in John Battle's 22-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 Mountain 7 District loss to Gate City.

Mackenzie Smith (14 digs, 11 assists, six kills), Allison Smith (35 digs, three aces), Lily King (nine digs, two aces) and Olivia Stevens (four digs, two aces) also produced for the Trojans.

West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0

Mollee Cutshall had eight kills and four digs and Rylee Haynie added seven kills to lead West Ridge to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 non-district win over the Trailblazers.

West Ridge (19-8) also received contributed from Allie Reilly (five kills), Casey Wampler (six kills, five digs), Faith Wilson (26 assists, nine digs), Kari Wilson (14 digs), Laynie Jordan (13 digs) and Madison Haynie (five kills).

Wise County Central 3, Lee High 1

Emmah McAmis tallied 30 kills and 25 digs and Abbie Jordan added 36 assists, 15 digs and six kills in the Warriors' 27-29, 25-18, 25-7, 25-19 Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Sophie Fleming (28 digs), Emma Ramsey (14 digs) and Riley Stallard (25 digs) also contributed for Wise Central.

Chloe Calton led Lee with 14 kills and six digs.

Thomas Walker 3, Hancock County 0

Patricia Bigge played big, recording 24 kills in Thomas Walker's 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 non-district win over Hancock County.

Grayson County 3 Holston 0

Kinsey Parks had eight kills and four aces and Carli Campbell added 22 assists and five kills in the Blue Devils' 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 non-district win over the Cavaliers, which fell to 2-4 on the season.

The trio of Jaycee Perry (15 digs), Rily Cobler (13 digs, five assists), Hannah Milhorne (seven digs, two aces) were tops for Holston.

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 0

First-place Science Hill held off Tennessee High 27-25, 25-17, 28-26 for a victory.

Erin Littleton (nine kills), Sophie Meade (six kills), Sydnee Pendland (13 digs, three aces) and Bree Adams (21 assists) were strong in defeat for the Vikings.

THS (16-10, 2-5) hosts Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 6, David Crockett 0

Reese Marshall and Sydney Clark scored two goals each and Lana Lavinder and Ary Patterson had one each as the Vikings remain unbeaten in conference play with one league match to go.

Patterson dished out four assists and Clark added one for the Vikings. Chloe Shelley had two saves in goal for Tennessee High, which visits Jefferson County on Thursday.

GOLF

At Glenrochie Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 305, Lee High 322, Wise County Central 345, Union 353, John Battle 369, Ridgeview 370, Gate City 378.

Individual Results

Abingdon – Mason Funk 70, Conner Brummitt 72, Jackson Cook 78, Colin McClintic 78

Lee High – Brycen Coomer 79, Jake Leonard 80, Walker Baker 81, Braylin Pendergraft 82

Wise County Central – Davis Miller 78, Chance Boggs 82, Aaron Lawson 85, Adryon Hollyfield 100

Union – Braxton Bunch 86, Jace Cochran 88, Carter Worley 88, Talan Adams 91

John Battle – Caden Sturgill 90, Christina Zochowski 91, Gavin Ratliff 94, Jackson Gayle 94

Ridgeview – Clayton Compton 83, Cole Bise 93, Terran Owens 97, Kale Owens 97

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 78, Ethan Dingus 97, Marley Hensley 99, Sam Page 104