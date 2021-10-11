 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
0 comments

TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep

Mountain 7 District

Abingdon at Gate City

Last meeting: Abingdon 62, Gate City 20 (Feb. 27, 2021 at Tennessee High)

Abingdon (5-1, 2-0) built a 48-14 halftime lead and rushed for 290 yards in the spring matchup. Look for more of the same in this rare COVID-19 created Tuesday game … Along with size and speed, AHS has balance. Senior Malique Hounshell has rushed for nearly 600 yards with six touchdowns, while 6-3 senior Peyton McClanahan has five TD receptions. Senior Major Cook, who was named homecoming king in Friday’s game, has added over 350 yards rushing with six scores. Junior lineman Kadin Hounshell (5-10, 290) is a force. … Gate City is coming off a 30-21 win against Lebanon where Carson Jenkins accumulated 352 total yards and five scores. Jenkins has nine touchdowns on the season, while sophomore Landen McDonald has added four.

Prediction: Abingdon 35, Gate City 7

Non-District

Lee High vs. Eastern Montgomery (at Emory & Henry)

First meeting

Eastern Montgomery (3-2) opened the season with blowout losses against Holston and Rural Retreat but has since averaged 30 points en route to three straight wins. Former Emory & Henry football player Jordan Stewart is in his eighth season as the Mustangs head coach. Players to watch include senior running back Eli Brown, sophomore quarterback Gage Akers and senior Seth Burleson, who rushed for 239 yards in a 26-0 victory against Craig County on Friday. … After snapping its 26-game losing skid against Rye Cove, Lee High compiled 369 total yards Friday in a 42-40 defeat of J.I. Burton. Lee sophomore Grayson Huff has rushed for over 450 yards with nine touchdowns, while freshman Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for seven scores.

Prediction: Eastern Montgomery 35, Lee High 27

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts