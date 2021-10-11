TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Abingdon (5-1, 2-0) built a 48-14 halftime lead and rushed for 290 yards in the spring matchup. Look for more of the same in this rare COVID-19 created Tuesday game … Along with size and speed, AHS has balance. Senior Malique Hounshell has rushed for nearly 600 yards with six touchdowns, while 6-3 senior Peyton McClanahan has five TD receptions. Senior Major Cook, who was named homecoming king in Friday’s game, has added over 350 yards rushing with six scores. Junior lineman Kadin Hounshell (5-10, 290) is a force. … Gate City is coming off a 30-21 win against Lebanon where Carson Jenkins accumulated 352 total yards and five scores. Jenkins has nine touchdowns on the season, while sophomore Landen McDonald has added four.