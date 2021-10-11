TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Mountain 7 District
Abingdon at Gate City
Last meeting: Abingdon 62, Gate City 20 (Feb. 27, 2021 at Tennessee High)
Abingdon (5-1, 2-0) built a 48-14 halftime lead and rushed for 290 yards in the spring matchup. Look for more of the same in this rare COVID-19 created Tuesday game … Along with size and speed, AHS has balance. Senior Malique Hounshell has rushed for nearly 600 yards with six touchdowns, while 6-3 senior Peyton McClanahan has five TD receptions. Senior Major Cook, who was named homecoming king in Friday’s game, has added over 350 yards rushing with six scores. Junior lineman Kadin Hounshell (5-10, 290) is a force. … Gate City is coming off a 30-21 win against Lebanon where Carson Jenkins accumulated 352 total yards and five scores. Jenkins has nine touchdowns on the season, while sophomore Landen McDonald has added four.
Prediction: Abingdon 35, Gate City 7
Non-District
Lee High vs. Eastern Montgomery (at Emory & Henry)
First meeting
Eastern Montgomery (3-2) opened the season with blowout losses against Holston and Rural Retreat but has since averaged 30 points en route to three straight wins. Former Emory & Henry football player Jordan Stewart is in his eighth season as the Mustangs head coach. Players to watch include senior running back Eli Brown, sophomore quarterback Gage Akers and senior Seth Burleson, who rushed for 239 yards in a 26-0 victory against Craig County on Friday. … After snapping its 26-game losing skid against Rye Cove, Lee High compiled 369 total yards Friday in a 42-40 defeat of J.I. Burton. Lee sophomore Grayson Huff has rushed for over 450 yards with nine touchdowns, while freshman Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for seven scores.