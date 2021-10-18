 Skip to main content
TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Black Diamond District

Hurley at Honaker

Last meeting: Honaker 35, Hurley 0 (March 6, 2021 in Hurley, Va.)

Honaker can take a step closer to wrapping up the Black Diamond District title in Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as the head coach. … The Tigers (3-3) are averaging 33.4 points per game. “Honaker has improved since the spring,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “The QB [Sean Gill] is a dual threat to run or pass, they have a couple of kids that run extremely hard and all of course Honaker has some biggins on the line. I’m not sure where Doug always finds these big dudes, but I like to have his secret before he retires.” … Hurley (1-3) has been led by Payton Hurley’s five touchdowns and Chris Rife’s average of 12 tackles per game. Kevin Looney has gotten healthy from an ankle sprain and that should help the Rebels. “I’m not sure if we can pull it off, but we are going to try to play five or six games from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6,” Justus said. “Quarantines and injuries might prevent us from doing that, but we’re gonna give it a go.”

Prediction: Honaker 36, Hurley 6

Non-District

Rural Retreat at George Wythe

Last meeting: George Wythe 45, Rural Retreat 21 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Wytheville, Va.)

This matchup is known as the Wythe County Super Bowl and George Wythe has been superior in winning the last 15 meetings. Rural Retreat hasn’t beaten the Maroons since 2006. … Rural Retreat (3-3) has been led on both sides of the ball by Ely Blevins. He leads the Indians in total yards, touchdowns and tackles. … George Wythe (2-3) has been hurt by inexperience, inconsistency and COVID-19 issues that put the Maroons out of action for nearly a month. Leyton Fowler, Brady Walters, Luke Jollay, Colton Green, Laden Houston, Tandom Smith and Dylan Sisk have been among the standouts. “GW always has good skill guys and their offensive and defensive lines seem to have gotten better each week,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. … While George Wythe is virtually a lock for the Region 1C playoffs, this could be classified as a must-win contest for Rural Retreat if the Indians want to crack the Region 1D field. “Rural Retreat is aggressive on both sides of the ball and they have bene in most games this season,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “This one should be another great game between rivals.”

Prediction: George Wythe 19, Rural Retreat 18

