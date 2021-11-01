Tuesday's High School Football Predictions

Non-District
Patrick Henry at Grundy
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 30, Grundy 8 (March 19, 2021 in Emory, Va.)
Patrick Henry posted a quality 14-10 win over Chilhowie last Friday as Alex Brown and Wyatt Wright made key plays down the stretch for the Rebels. Wins over Grundy and Northwood this week would secure a first-round home game in the playoffs for PH. … J-Kwon McFail and Connor Beeson are two of the top running backs in the Hogoheegee District and Beeson scored two touchdowns in PH’s 22-point win over Grundy in March. … Grundy essentially locked up a playoff bid with last week’s win over Twin Valley and will gain plenty of more points points on the VHSL rating scale with games against Patrick Henry and Wise County Central this week. … Look for PH to continue its strong play down the stretch.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 40, Grundy 18
Tazewell at John Battle
Last meeting: Tazewell 26, John Battle 0 (Sept. 11, 1992 in Bristol, Va.)
The closest game for winless John Battle was a 42-7 setback against Holston in week three. The Trojans trailed only 13-0 last week at halftime against Lee High. Sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson generated 113 total yards, while senior Zack Moore played well at running back and linebacker. John Battle closes out the season Friday at Union….Playoff bound Tazewell is coming off a wild 34-28 win at Fort Chiswell in five overtimes. Standouts for the Bulldogs include freshman quarterback Carter Creasy (2,502 yards, 24 TD passes, 63% completion rate), junior Cassius Harris (86 receptions, 1,218 yards, 8 TD receptions) and senior Ethan Mills with 25 receptions for 502 yards. Senior Jared Mullins has contributed 53 receptions along with a team-high 63 tackles. Sophomore Kaizon Taylor has collected 57 tackles in seven games, including 11 stops for loss.