Tuesday's High School Football Predictions

Patrick Henry posted a quality 14-10 win over Chilhowie last Friday as Alex Brown and Wyatt Wright made key plays down the stretch for the Rebels. Wins over Grundy and Northwood this week would secure a first-round home game in the playoffs for PH. … J-Kwon McFail and Connor Beeson are two of the top running backs in the Hogoheegee District and Beeson scored two touchdowns in PH’s 22-point win over Grundy in March. … Grundy essentially locked up a playoff bid with last week’s win over Twin Valley and will gain plenty of more points points on the VHSL rating scale with games against Patrick Henry and Wise County Central this week. … Look for PH to continue its strong play down the stretch.