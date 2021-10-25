Tuesday's High School Football Predictions

The task is right there in front of the Twin Springs Titans and the objective is clear: Beat Cas-tlewood tonight and Thomas Walker on Friday and the Cumberland District title is theirs. .. Twin Springs hasn’t won an outright district championship since 1995. … The Titans (5-1) are averaging 32.3 points per game as Ryan Horne runs hard, Abel Dingus is maturing at quarterback and Mason Elliott is a dynamic playmaker. … Castlewood (2-5) has one of the area’s smallest rosters, but the Blue Devils have battled admirably all season long. “The kids we have will not quit on each other,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “They will fight until the final horn.” … Landen Taylor has rushed for 825 yards for the Blue Devils and has accounted for 12 of the team’s 17 touchdowns. … Twin Springs will be too tough tonight as they close in on that title 26 years in the making.