Tuesday's High School Football Predictions

Cumberland District
Twin Springs at Castlewood
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Castlewood 31, Twin Springs 16 (March 11, 2021 in Nickelsville, Va.)
The task is right there in front of the Twin Springs Titans and the objective is clear: Beat Cas-tlewood tonight and Thomas Walker on Friday and the Cumberland District title is theirs. .. Twin Springs hasn’t won an outright district championship since 1995. … The Titans (5-1) are averaging 32.3 points per game as Ryan Horne runs hard, Abel Dingus is maturing at quarterback and Mason Elliott is a dynamic playmaker. … Castlewood (2-5) has one of the area’s smallest rosters, but the Blue Devils have battled admirably all season long. “The kids we have will not quit on each other,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “They will fight until the final horn.” … Landen Taylor has rushed for 825 yards for the Blue Devils and has accounted for 12 of the team’s 17 touchdowns. … Twin Springs will be too tough tonight as they close in on that title 26 years in the making.
Prediction: Twin Springs 45, Castlewood 10
Non-District
Van (W.Va.) at Hurley
6:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
This was a late addition to the schedule and it will be Senior Night for the Hurley Rebels. .. Hurley (1-5) has had a tough go of it as the Rebels are surrendering 39 points per game and have dropped 11 of their last 12 contests. … The Van Bulldogs are 3-3 and own a win over River View, which beat Hurley in overtime. … Monday’s rainfall left the playing surface at “The Cliff” mud-dy. Will Van get stuck or will the Bulldogs plow over Hurley’s defense?
Prediction: Van 16, Hurley 8
Lebanon at Virginia High
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7 (March 12, 2021 in Lebanon)
Lebanon has just three seniors, but players such as senior lineman Colton Parks, versatile senior JD Tatum and quarterback Hunter Musick (more than 500 yards passing) are proven tal-ents. The Pioneers rushed for 267 yards in the spring matchup. … VHS continues to blast foes with one of the most potent offenses in the Class 2 ranks. The Bearcats average over 50 points behind Stevie Thomas (1,000 yards rushing, 20 TDs), Ajaani Delaney (14 TDs), Patrick Poku (five TDs) and Brody Jones (13 TD passes). Apart from the loss to Graham, the closest call for VHS has been a 49-35 win at Class 3 Spotswood.