Tuesday's High School Football Prediction

These are two teams desperately needing a win. Rye Cove has lost 11 straight, while Hurley has dropped nine in a row. … Rye Cove’s last victory was Oct. 25, 2019 against Twin Valley. Hurley’s last win came against Rye Cove seven months ago as the Rebels rolled up 363 rushing yards in what was the first game played in 2021 in far Southwest Virginia as the kickoff was 6 p.m. … Rye Cove (0-4) has totaled just 26 points this season, but head coach Cheyenne Osborne has seen some positives. “We keep giving ourselves chances, which is really impressive,” Osborne said. “Our kids play hard and truly compete. In three of our four games, we have had a third-quarter lead or a chance to tie, but we just haven’t been able to put it away.” … Landon Lane and Payton Darnell lead the offense for the Eagles, while Jackson Barnette, Colton Brown, Hamilton Osborne, Koty Meade and Jay Bowen have played well on defense. Barnette is currently sidelined with a knee injury. … Hurley (0-3) is allowing 40.3 points per game. … This game was originally set for Aug. 27 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Rye Cove program. Hurley has also had to deal with a flood that devastated the community on Aug. 30. “Anybody who plays Hurley knows they are physical,” Osborne said. “They always have been and always will be. They have had to deal with a ton of adversity already – us postponing game one, then they were hit with the flood. Those players have had a lot to deal with and our heart feels for them. Those things put all of this in perspective for us all. Even though we’ll be competing against each other, at the end of the day we are all in this together.”