BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It’s a Saturday morning tradition for the Tuell family.

Pack a lunch, load the truck and hit Interstate 81 for another long day of grassroots racing.

Northeast Tennessee has long been a hotbed for the sport of karting and the Blountville brother duo of Karston and Konner Tuell currently rank near the top of the class.

Karston is a freshman at Sullivan East High School, where he competes in football, basketball and baseball.

“I enjoy other sports, but racing is a family deal and I want to keep it going,” Karston said.

Team Tuell include Karston’s brother Konner, father Brent, and grandfather Phil.

Just like their father and grandfather, Karston and Konner have competed at tracks around the southeast.

Karston ran his first race as a 10-year-old at Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. But this story began long before that.

“The first time I actually got in a kart was at the Food Country parking lot near my house,” Karston said. “We had an old kart, and I would just ride round and get comfortable with things.”

With a mix of speed and smarts, Karston has since earned nearly 40 wins in various divisions.

“I’ve got all the trophies in my room,” Karston said. “I have a stand to display them on and I take a lot of pride in each win.”

According to Karston, his path to Victory Lane has been lined with some key guideposts.

“I learn something in every race. And after a while, you just develop instincts,” Karston said. “It really helps to have my grandfather and father at the track to give advice.”

What is one basic rule that Karston follows?

“You can’t dive down into a corner and spin another driver while trying to pass,” Karston said. “You’ve got to plan things out and use brainpower.”

Konner, who attends Sullivan East Middle School, made his on-track debut at age seven.

“It was on the dirt track at Ashway,” Konner said. “It took a little while to get comfortable because the surface was slick and fast, but I loved it.”

Konner has since collected nearly 30 victories.

“I’ve been having fun and getting better with each race,” Konner said.

What is the key learning tool for Konner?

“The support of my family,” said Konner, who also plays three sports. “My grandfather, father and brother all know what to do on the track and when to do it.

“My brother is usually faster than me on the track because he’s got a bigger kart, but we still practice against each other and we ran together in a race two weeks ago.”

With two sons involved in racing, Brent Tuell knows all about long hours and extra work. Brent also serves as the head basketball and assistant baseball coach at Sullivan East Middle School.

“My brother (Brian) and I were both racing karts by age six,” Brent said. “I probably traveled to more tracks than my sons have, but the sport and its track promoters have changed over the years.”

In addition to now defunct Beechnut Raceway in Blountville, Brent competed in World Karting Association events held in Georgia and Delaware along with infield layouts at NASCAR tracks like Rockingham and Daytona.

What sort of potential does Brent see in his sons?

“Karston and Konner are both good racers and they are willing work and learn,” Brent said. “That’s always a good starting point.”

Along with region anal trucks such as Kingsport Miniway, the Tuell boys have tested their skills at the famed Trackhouse Motorplex, an 11-turn karting facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, that was formerly known as the GoPro Motorplex. Events are held each month at the Motorplex.

“There is a lot of talent at that track because it’s near a motorsports hub in Charlotte and attracts racers from all over the country,” Brent said. “You see people with logos from NASCAR teams all around, and there are several second-generation racers like Jamie McMurray’s kid.

“For us, racing at GoPro gives us more seat time and kind of shows where we’re at.”

Thanks to corporate or family connections, some of the competitors at GoPro are able to focus on racing full-time.

“We’ve to do some WKA road courses race. But since both boys are involved in sports, the travel is hard,” Brent said.

Karston currently divides his time with football, where he plays running back and linebacker for the Sullivan East Patriots.

Brent and Brian earned over 100 wins at the local, regional and national level in karting while balancing other sports at old Sullivan Central High School.

“I can remember making the game-winning catch at third base on a Friday night and then winning a race in Port Washington, Ohio, the following day,” Brent said.

Both Tuell brothers qualified for a pair of the TSSAA track meets, with Brian later playing football at East Tennessee State.

“Everybody in my family loves to compete,” said Brent, who served as on the pit crew at Bristol Motor Speedway when Dale Earnhardt, Jr. drove an Xfinity race for Bristol car owner Ed Whitaker.

What is the next step on the grassroots racing ladder for Karston and Konner?

“A lot of that depends on sponsorship,” Brent said. “After being around the sport basically all our lives, we’re fortunate to have connections but racing comes down to money. We will probably try Legends racing next.”

Another local kart racing prodigy to watch is Everett Larson from Washington County, Virginia. Larson plans to run at Godspeed Raceway in Dandridge, Tennessee, this Saturday.

As usual, the Tuell family plans to hit the road against Saturday morning for another race.

“Not many of my friends at school know what I do on the weekends, but I grew up in karting and every member of my family loves it,” Karston said. “Whatever it takes, I want to keep racing as long as I can.”