TSSAA VOLLEYBALL: Nikkalya Stewart-led Greeneville sweeps Sullivan Central for Region 1-AA title

Sullivan Central had the height advantage, but it was Greeneville that controlled the net on this night.

“At first it was intimidating,” Stewart said. “But once I got in a rhythm, it was pretty easy. I think we were really prepared to come out against a big team like that.”

Stewart made several highlight reel-worthy plays, which has become commonplace this season.

“She’s so athletic,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “You can’t count her out. She can just get to stuff that other kids can’t.”

Chloe Marsh (11 kills, 10 digs) and Lauren Bailey (three blocks) also played well for Greeneville, which had seven different players collect kills.

“We’ve got some strong hitters all the way around,” Franklin said. “We knew what we had to do was keep them out of [sync] so they couldn’t get the ball to [hitters Elaina Vaughan] and [Taylor Wilson] in particular. We tried to serve tough and keep them off balance. Our blocking I think is what made the difference.”

Playing at home didn’t hurt either.