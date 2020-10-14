TSSAA VOLLEYBALL: Nikkalya Stewart-led Greeneville sweeps Sullivan Central for Region 1-AA title

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville High School had the homecourt advantage, while Sullivan Central spent most of the night at a disadvantage.
Tournament MVP Nikkalya Stewart set the pace with 11 kills, five blocks, five digs and two aces as the Greeneville Greene Devils posted an emphatic 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 win over Central on Tuesday night in the finals of the TSSAA Region 1-AA volleyball tourney.
Central (20-5) suffered its first loss since Sept. 12 and will play at Anderson County on Thursday in a Class AA sub-state match.
Greeneville (25-5) so thoroughly controlled Tuesday’s showdown that Central led at just four junctures of the entire match and those happened to be short-lived, one-point advantages in the second game: 1-0, 3-2, 17-16 and 18-17.
The Greene Devils led by as many as nine points in the decisive third game and when the Cougars drew within 20-19, Greeneville responded by scoring five of the match’s final seven points.
“The environment was definitely in their favor tonight,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “We just didn’t come ready to play. We were playing from behind; we made a lot of mistakes and didn’t help ourselves out. I think we played a little too relaxed tonight and it put us behind early. We just weren’t able to play our kind of volleyball.”
Sullivan Central had the height advantage, but it was Greeneville that controlled the net on this night.
“At first it was intimidating,” Stewart said. “But once I got in a rhythm, it was pretty easy. I think we were really prepared to come out against a big team like that.”
Stewart made several highlight reel-worthy plays, which has become commonplace this season.
“She’s so athletic,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “You can’t count her out. She can just get to stuff that other kids can’t.”
Chloe Marsh (11 kills, 10 digs) and Lauren Bailey (three blocks) also played well for Greeneville, which had seven different players collect kills.
“We’ve got some strong hitters all the way around,” Franklin said. “We knew what we had to do was keep them out of [sync] so they couldn’t get the ball to [hitters Elaina Vaughan] and [Taylor Wilson] in particular. We tried to serve tough and keep them off balance. Our blocking I think is what made the difference.”
Playing at home didn’t hurt either.
“We’ve had bigger crowds this year than ever before,” Franklin said.
There was little to find wrong with Greeneville’s performance. It was a case of aggressiveness, energy and execution.
“The girls came to play,” Franklin said. “We talked ahead of time about some fixes and adjustments we needed to make and they did it. … I didn’t expect [a three-game sweep].”
Both teams had posted dramatic five-game victories in Monday’s semifinals, but Sullivan Central couldn’t sustain the momentum.
“Even in an off night for us,” Kemp said. “We still had a lot of people who played well.”
Cassadi Cotter’s performance in the middle and Ann Marie Honeycutt’s serving were among the highlights for the Cougars, who will face a perennial powerhouse in Anderson County. The Mavericks participated in the 2019 state tournament.
Central will hit the reset button.
“I told them that we can’t change the outcome [of Tuesday’s match] now,” Kemp said. “It’s only something we can learn from. We have to take ownership for it and we’re going to be able to improve on it. We’ll be able to get better and be ready for Thursday.”
