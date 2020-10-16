TSSAA VOLLEYBALL: Anderson County ends Sullivan Central's season, program in substate

That disappeared, however, as Cantrell stepped to the service line and caused the Cougars (19-7) more problems as she helped key a 13-0 scoring run.

“She’s served like that most of the year,” said Anderson County coach Jayme Smith. “She goes on runs of six or seven points in a row about once a week.”

Cantrell’s pinpoint accuracy and Central’s stage fright did not make for a good combination.

“We had nerves, obviously,” Cotter said. “I just think we weren’t getting to the ball tonight. We weren’t communicating with one another well and that’s what really got us. It was nothing we hadn’t seen before.”

Anderson County’s stable of hitters was pretty darn good too.

“We were focused and have been lately,” Smith said. “I just don’t think [Central] was a match for the power we had on the front row.”

After getting swept by Greeneville on Tuesday in the Region 1-AA finals, Sullivan Central had many of the same problems against the Mavericks.

“We’ve struggled at times whenever we’ve had some errors,” Kemp said. “It makes it really hard to come back when you fall behind like that.”