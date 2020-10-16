TSSAA VOLLEYBALL: Anderson County ends Sullivan Central's season, program in substate

CLINTON, Tenn. — In what turned out to be the last stand for Sullivan Central High School’s volleyball team, the Cougars never really stood a chance.
Erin Cantrell’s left-handed serves set the tone for the Anderson County Mavericks, who needed just 54 minutes to post a 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 triumph over Central on Thursday night in a TSSAA Class AA substate match.
It marked the end of Sullivan Central’s program as consolidation looms and also meant the final match in the prep careers of six standout seniors for the Cougars.
Meanwhile, Anderson County qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year.
The Mavericks scored the first 11 points of Thursday’s match and led 18-2 in the first game on the strength of Cantrell’s serves and impressive net play by the senior duo of Morgan McMurray and Matti Rowland.
The Cougars simply didn’t have any answers.
“It was a combination of things,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “It was the first time these girls have been on this big stage. We said it had the potential to be a heavyweight bout and I think they just came out and punched us in the mouth right away and caught us off guard. They were definitely the better team tonight.”
Back-to-back kills by Cassadi Cotter and Taylor Wilson gave Central an 8-6 advantage in the second game and a glimmer of hope.
That disappeared, however, as Cantrell stepped to the service line and caused the Cougars (19-7) more problems as she helped key a 13-0 scoring run.
“She’s served like that most of the year,” said Anderson County coach Jayme Smith. “She goes on runs of six or seven points in a row about once a week.”
Cantrell’s pinpoint accuracy and Central’s stage fright did not make for a good combination.
“We had nerves, obviously,” Cotter said. “I just think we weren’t getting to the ball tonight. We weren’t communicating with one another well and that’s what really got us. It was nothing we hadn’t seen before.”
Anderson County’s stable of hitters was pretty darn good too.
“We were focused and have been lately,” Smith said. “I just don’t think [Central] was a match for the power we had on the front row.”
After getting swept by Greeneville on Tuesday in the Region 1-AA finals, Sullivan Central had many of the same problems against the Mavericks.
“We’ve struggled at times whenever we’ve had some errors,” Kemp said. “It makes it really hard to come back when you fall behind like that.”
Central’s farewell season still created some fond memories as the Cougars won the Three Rivers Conference title, District 1-AA tournament championship, finished as Region 1-AA runner-up and reached the substate round for the first time in 16 years.
Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North will combine to form West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.
“It was tough to lose this one,” said Cotter, a senior for the Cougars. “We had some difficulties the past three years and we always wanted to be here. Then to be here and come up short in the end is difficult.”
