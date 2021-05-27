TSSAA TRACK: THS' Arrington dominates in winning state gold in 3,200

Zoe dominated from the word go in claiming state gold.
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington earned the first TSSAA title of her career on Thursday with a convincing victory in the girls 3,200-meter run at the Large School Division state track and field championships at Rockvale High School.
Arrington led from wire-to-wire and crossed the finish line in 10:47.86 at the facility in middle Tennessee.
That came not long after Arrington finished as runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.93, which was a personal best and school record. Arrington was edged at the line by Independence freshman Jayne Halterman, who had a time of 4:56.62.
She was not to be denied in the 3,200.
“In the 1,600, it was a really close race and I wanted that first-place finish,” Arrington said. “Going into the 3,200 it was an all or nothing mindset. I didn’t know how the other girls were going to race or if anybody was going to try to take the lead and challenge me, but nobody seemed to go.”
Cookeville senior Landri Wilcox, a University of Tennessee signee, finished as runner-up to Arrington in the 3,200 with a time of 11:05.99. Audlyn Plant of Nolensville (11:10.80), Fred J. Page’s Leigh Walters (11:10.91) and Kaitlyn Vanderkolk of Brentwood (11:12.42) rounded out the top five.
“I really didn’t know how far ahead I was of everybody,” Arrington said. “I kept seeing my own shadow on the track and different people yelling different things at me. I didn’t really know where I was [in terms of the rest of the field]. I think probably the last two laps, I knew I had it if I could just hold on.”
Meanwhile, THS senior Jaden Keller recorded a third-place finish in the boys triple jump with a top mark of 45-1.
Only champion Marzeion Jones of Green Hill (47-3 ¾) and runner-up Jamell Powell of Arlington (45-2 ½) leaped farther. A Virginia Tech football signee, Keller reports to Blacksburg next month.
“I think I ended my last-ever track meet on a good note,” Keller said. “That was a season-best, so I’m extremely thankful for how I performed.”
Senior Riley Fritts of THS placed 16th in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.17.
How did Arrington celebrate her title?
“We went to Steak ‘n Shake,” she said with a laugh.
The future is certainly bright for Arrington and more state titles likely loom.
“I’ll take a two-week break,” Arrington said. “Then I’ll start jumping into early cross country work.”