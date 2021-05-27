TSSAA TRACK: THS' Arrington dominates in winning state gold in 3,200

Zoe dominated from the word go in claiming state gold.

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington earned the first TSSAA title of her career on Thursday with a convincing victory in the girls 3,200-meter run at the Large School Division state track and field championships at Rockvale High School.

Arrington led from wire-to-wire and crossed the finish line in 10:47.86 at the facility in middle Tennessee.

That came not long after Arrington finished as runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.93, which was a personal best and school record. Arrington was edged at the line by Independence freshman Jayne Halterman, who had a time of 4:56.62.

She was not to be denied in the 3,200.

“In the 1,600, it was a really close race and I wanted that first-place finish,” Arrington said. “Going into the 3,200 it was an all or nothing mindset. I didn’t know how the other girls were going to race or if anybody was going to try to take the lead and challenge me, but nobody seemed to go.”