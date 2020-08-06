TSSAA: Sullivan Central Cougars ready for last hurrah on the gridiron

“It feels a whole lot more like football,” Sullivan Central senior receiver and defensive back Connor Wilson said. “[Wednesday] was so much fun getting back to full pads and hitting. It is whole lot different.”

Steger has spent much of the early days of practices focused on tackling techniques, something that can’t really be replicated without actual contact.

“We didn’t have spring to do any of that. Normally you have spring practice, you spend those weeks really doing that,” Steger said. “These guys haven’t done any kind of contact since the end of October, early November.”

Steger has been pleased with how his 60 or so players have responded to following the protocols, including undergoing temperature checks prior to each practice, in addition to wearing masks and keep their distance from others.

“It is not fun. It is a whole lot different than just being able to live a regular life basically,” Wilson said. “It is very weird. I would rather just go back where we can just walk in and not have to do all that stuff.”

Nottingham, who set a pair of school passing records last season – including passing touchdowns and completions - has been careful to follow the rules, and not venturing out of his home much.