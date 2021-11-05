TSSAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington takes seventh

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – On a crisp and cloudless fall day, Zoe Arrington, a junior at Tennessee High, finished with a medal at seventh place among a field comprised of 235 girls from across Tennessee in the TSSAA Class A/AA state cross country meet held at Sanders Ferry Park on Friday, with a time of 19:27.59.

All runners participating in this meet had to qualify for it either by individual performance or by general team performance in a TSSAA sanctioned 5,000 meters, or five kilometers, race. Arrington qualified as an individual, putting her in an elite group of the already elite runners at the State meet.

While Arrington is an elite athlete in her own right, a meet as competitive as this one caused her some issues during the race.

“Samantha [Oullette], a senior from Central Magnet High School who finished in first with a time of 18:31.37] is a really strong runner, and same with some of these other girls. They came from the back, which I wasn’t expecting them to,” Arrington said. “But they all ran really well and really strong.”

The top two places won convincingly, with the gap between first and second being 21 seconds, and the gap between second and third being 15 seconds. The gap between third place and Arrington was 20 seconds, which shows how many talented runners were competing in this meet.