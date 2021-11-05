 Skip to main content
TSSAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington takes seventh
TSSAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington takes seventh

arrington

Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington crosses the finish line at the TSSAA Cross Country Championships on Friday.

 Britton Barnette | Special to the BHC

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – On a crisp and cloudless fall day, Zoe Arrington, a junior at Tennessee High, finished with a medal at seventh place among a field comprised of 235 girls from across Tennessee in the TSSAA Class A/AA state cross country meet held at Sanders Ferry Park on Friday, with a time of 19:27.59.

All runners participating in this meet had to qualify for it either by individual performance or by general team performance in a TSSAA sanctioned 5,000 meters, or five kilometers, race. Arrington qualified as an individual, putting her in an elite group of the already elite runners at the State meet.

While Arrington is an elite athlete in her own right, a meet as competitive as this one caused her some issues during the race.

“Samantha [Oullette], a senior from Central Magnet High School who finished in first with a time of 18:31.37] is a really strong runner, and same with some of these other girls. They came from the back, which I wasn’t expecting them to,” Arrington said. “But they all ran really well and really strong.”

The top two places won convincingly, with the gap between first and second being 21 seconds, and the gap between second and third being 15 seconds. The gap between third place and Arrington was 20 seconds, which shows how many talented runners were competing in this meet.

Going into the meet, Arrington had high expectations for herself. Even after battling through a tough cross country season, where she was dealing with setbacks and injuries the whole year, she expected the most from herself.

“It’s one of my favorite courses, so to not do so well hurts too,” she said, “The first mile and a half was strong, and I think I just kind of fell off. I don’t really know what happened. I went into this week with a lot of good workouts under my belt, and so I had a lot of high expectations and goals. And I didn’t get them, but that just adds fuel to the fire.”

The course traverses a beautiful park along Old Hickory Lake, with a track mowed into the grass as it goes through dense trees and along the lake. The race required three laps of the course to finish, and the gruesome hill in the middle of the track meant that runners had to climb it multiple times during the race.

“It’s a different environment and terrain,” Arrington said. “It’s something I’m not used to running at home. And just the atmosphere of it, a lot of competitive girls come here. The hill felt a lot tougher [the second lap] than it did the first time. I knew it was coming, but I was definitely expecting it to be a little easier just because of what we run at home.”

All in all, Arrington finishing in seventh puts her as one of the top 5,000 meter runners in the A/AA division in the state.

Mandy Lowery, a senior from Sullivan East, finished 11th in the race, running a time of 19:57.38.

