TSSAA Softball Sub-State: Phipps, Vikings fought through adversity to reach sub-state round

Nick Green’s team will face the Tennessee High Vikings today at 6 p.m. in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state softball showdown, but the head coach of the Farragut Admirals has already caught a glimpse of the bunch from Bristol.

It occurred during the East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City back in mid-March and while the teams didn’t end up squaring off in the tournament, Green was able to watch the Vikings play a few innings.

“They looked well-coached,” Green said. “The catcher stood out to me. She was very vocal and active on defense.”

That catcher is Grayson Phipps and the tenacious, tough and talented team leader will be counted on to play a key role as Tennessee High (26-9) travels to Farragut (32-2) for the first sub-state game in program history.

Phipps is one of six seniors on the roster for the Vikings –Keegan Myers, Tori Ryan, Emma Teri, Bre Sandefur and Abbie Miller are the others – and she certainly embodies the resilient spirt of the squad for which she plays.

Phipps has been hit by 16 pitches this season to go along with a .388 batting average, three home runs and nine doubles. Her uniform is always dirty when she walks off the field following a game as she never takes a play off.