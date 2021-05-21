TSSAA Softball Sub-State: Phipps, Vikings fought through adversity to reach sub-state round

Nick Green’s team will face the Tennessee High Vikings today at 6 p.m. in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state softball showdown, but the head coach of the Farragut Admirals has already caught a glimpse of the bunch from Bristol.
It occurred during the East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City back in mid-March and while the teams didn’t end up squaring off in the tournament, Green was able to watch the Vikings play a few innings.
“They looked well-coached,” Green said. “The catcher stood out to me. She was very vocal and active on defense.”
That catcher is Grayson Phipps and the tenacious, tough and talented team leader will be counted on to play a key role as Tennessee High (26-9) travels to Farragut (32-2) for the first sub-state game in program history.
Phipps is one of six seniors on the roster for the Vikings –Keegan Myers, Tori Ryan, Emma Teri, Bre Sandefur and Abbie Miller are the others – and she certainly embodies the resilient spirt of the squad for which she plays.
Phipps has been hit by 16 pitches this season to go along with a .388 batting average, three home runs and nine doubles. Her uniform is always dirty when she walks off the field following a game as she never takes a play off.
“She is a warrior,” said Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa. “She has caught every game for us this season. She is our coach on the field. Her growth and leadership has been so fun to watch. She works so hard for her pitchers and for her team behind that plate. She is without a doubt one of the best catchers I have had the privilege of coaching.”
Phipps will face a tall task today as Farragut has racked up 114 stolen bases this season and that aggressiveness on the basepaths is just one of the many facets of the game in which the squad excels.
The Admirals are hitting nearly .500 as a team, have made just nine errors the entire season and have done so with just three seniors on the roster. Farragut has outscored its six postseason opponents, 70-2.
A 9-8 loss to Wilson Central on March 26 and a 2-0 setback to Region 2-AA champ Union County on May 1 are the only defeats for Farragut.
Third baseman Cameron Young has signed with East Tennessee State University, while outfielder Jordan Kanipe is headed to Belhaven College. Ace pitcher Avery Flatford is a Tennessee Tech commit, first baseman Lauren Brakovec has given a verbal commitment to Anderson University in South Carolina and junior outfielder Avery Strickland plans on playing basketball for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.
“We can do just about everything well,” Green said. “We have tremendous depth with 26 players in the program. We have three excellent pitchers, who have all pitched in big games against big opponents.”
Tennessee High will be the underdogs, but what else is new.
The Vikings were the fourth seed in the District 1-AAA tournament, but have ended up advancing farther than any team in program history.
They have done so while playing in honor of Gabby Kennedy, a senior teammate who was murdered last October by her stepfather.
Ryan (.487, seven home runs, 34 RBIs), Myers (.396, four home runs, 33 RBIs), Ashley Worley (.384, two home runs, 12 doubles, six triples, 38 runs, 16 stolen bases), Kenzie Orfield (.387, two homers) and sophomore pitcher Rylee Fields (21-7, 2.97 ERA, 178 strikeouts in the circle; .359 batting average at the plate) have been the catalysts.
“This postseason run has been inspirational,” Testa said. “I have watched a team use adversity to grow closer and play for each other. This team used a great tragedy to make them stronger rather than beat them down. They have shown so much fight and it has really been something special to be a part of. No matter what happens from here on out, this team has made a lasting impact on our school and community.”
Testa has also turned in quite the coaching performance as well.
The Ohio native coached King University, her alma mater, to 36 wins and a berth in the 2018 NCAA Division II national tournament before taking over a Tennessee High program that had never won a regional tourney contest.
Now, the Vikings have advanced within one victory of reaching the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Phipps and some of her pals donned a gap and gown on Friday night for graduation exercises at the Stone Castle.
Today, she’ll have on the catcher’s gear in the biggest game in program history.
“We are extremely excited to be in this position and having this opportunity,” Testa said. “This season, this year, has been so hard for this group. We have dealt with a lot of real-life hurt and hardship. I’m so proud of how this team has come together in spite of those circumstances and battled. We are without a doubt a Cinderella team and I’m hoping we have a little more magic left to finish this thing out.”
