TSSAA Roundup: THS girls reach doubles finals; Vikings baseball team has interesting day off

Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs are getting another shot at state tennis gold.

The duo won twice on Thursday to reach the finals of the TSSAA Class AA girls doubles finals, which are scheduled for today at 11 a.m. (CDT) at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

Fielitz and Kovacs both lost singles matches on Wednesday when THS suffered a 4-0 loss to Brentwood in the team finals. They regrouped and dominated their two matches on Thursday.

“Even though we lost [Wednesday] we had to remember we had another opportunity to play and fight for the gold,” Kovacs said. “I’m also very proud of the girls for getting that far [in the team tournament]; we worked so hard this season and I’m happy we made it to the finals.”

The THS twosome beat the Maryville pairing of Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura, 8-0, in the quarterfinals and then dropped the Houston tandem of Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha, 8-1, in a semifinal match.

Fielitz and Kovacs meet Franklin’s Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier in today’s state championship clash.

“I think Ellyson and I played very clean and effective [Thursday],” Fielitz said. “I think our best game is when we don’t try to play too extravagant and do what we know how to do. Bouncing back after Wednesday wasn’t too difficult for me because I was still proud no matter the outcome. Getting to the finals took a lot of grit so I’m proud of the team.”

BASEBALL

Tennessee High vs. Covington, ppd., rain

After winning two games on Wednesday, Tennessee High got a day off as its TSSAA Class 3A state baseball tournament elimination game with Covington was rained out.

The two teams will play at 11 a.m. (CDT) today at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. The Vikings must beat the Chargers twice to reach the state finals.

While there was no game played, it was an eventful day for Tennessee High none the less.

The team rented an indoor hitting facility and took batting practice on Thursday morning, before learning the game had been postponed when the rain began coming down harder, the lightning intensified and neither slacked up for some time.

The team’s charter bus was involved in a traffic accident on the interstate that ripped off a rearview mirror and caused some cosmetic damage. There were no injuries suffered by those in Tennessee High’s traveling party.

“We ended up sitting on the side of the interstate for two hours waiting,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “It could have been a lot worse. Our bus driver did a tremendous job. It was kind of nerve-racking sitting up near the front and seeing that happen. I’m still a look shook up over that.”

The team returned to the hotel to get ready for the game.

Will the time off help?

“It’s going to help us, but it probably helps everybody,” Roberts said. “We have the opportunity to bring [pitcher] Payne Ladd back. He threw on Tuesday and will be able to throw Friday.”

Covington is 20-13 and won state titles in 1999, 2006 and 2019. The Chargers from west Tennessee have wins over Montgomery Central (3-1) and Tullahoma (9-2) thus far in pool play.

The school lost to Tennessee High in the 1971 state football finals at the Stone Castle in Bristol.

“Just being able to watch them play, they play the game right and have a very athletic middle infield and outfield and swing the bats pretty well,” Roberts said.

Tennessee High lost its state tournament opener to Tullahoma, 3-1, on Tuesday, but beat Montgomery Central (6-4) and Tullahoma (4-3) on Wednesday to stay alive in the losers bracket.

Gregory Harris and Braden Wilhoit have had at least one hit in each of Tennessee High’s three state tournament games.