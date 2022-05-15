TSSAA Regional Matchups

Region 1-3A

BASEBALL

Grainger (17-17) at Sullivan East (22-7), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Sullivan East is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2010 and the Patriots are seeking their first regional tourney win since 2003. … “It feels good to be in the region,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “Not necessarily because we have come close so many times over the years, but because this group has worked hard and done everything we asked and they have been rewarded with a successful season.” … Breuninger’s squad has hit its stride at the right time and the Patriots showcased their balanced attack in winning the District 1-3A Tournament. Corbin Dickenson was tournament MVP. … Tyson Mitchell is 7-2 on the mound this season for East and Grainger has a bonafide ace of its own …

Junior right-hander Brady Smith of the Grizzlies is a Virginia Tech commit and he has established the program’s single-season school record with more than 120 strikeouts in 2022.

Up Next: The winner plays either Tennessee High or Greeneville in Wednesday’s regional championship game.

Tennessee High (23-9) at Greeneville (18-18-1), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Tennessee High is in the regional tournament for the fifth straight season (excluding the pandemic-canceled campaign of 2020) and is also on the road in the first round for the fifth straight season. … The Vikings lost regional openers away from home to Seymour (2018, 2021) and Jefferson County (2017), while earning a 2-1 win over Sevier County in 2019 en route to the regional title. … Andrew Dingus of the Vikings earned Upper Lakes Conference player of the year honors and is hitting .418 with 12 doubles, while going 4-0 with four saves and a 1.66 ERA on the mound. Brayden Blevins (6-1, 1.69 ERA, 64 strikeouts) and Braden Wilhoit (.462) have also been cornerstones for the bunch from Bristol. … Greeneville won its 11th consecutive district tournament title and had to climb out of the losers bracket to do so. “Very well-coached, always in the postseason and always a state-level contender,” THS coach Preston Roberts said in regard to the Greene Devils. … Tennessee High is becoming a regular when it comes to the postseason as well. “I am big on seeing is believing,” Roberts said. “It’s difficult to describe regional play and beyond to guys who’ve never seen it. Fortunately, we’ve been able to pass the torch so to speak over the years so that each senior class knows what to expect.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Sullivan East or Grainger in Wednesday’s regional title contest.

SOFTBALL

Cocke County at Tennessee High (23-5), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: After winning the district tournament, finishing as regional runner-up and qualifying for the sub-state round a season ago, the Tennessee High Vikings have picked up right where they left off. … THS went unbeaten in the District 1-3A tournament and clinched the title with an 11-7, 10-inning win over Elizabethton as freshman Macie Strouth smashed a walk-off grand slam. … Rylee Fields (19-5, 2.30 ERA, 108 strikeouts in the circle; .330 batting average), Abby Haga (.407), Ashley Worley (.324), Kaylie Hughes (.319), Lily Ware (.314) and Kenzie Orfield (.403) have been among the standouts for THS. … The Vikings have a mixture of varsity veterans and talented ninth-graders. “We definitely rely on the leadership from our upperclassmen who have played in a game like this before,” said Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa. “The good thing about out freshmen and what they add is their carefree attitude. They seem to thrive in these kinds of situations, because they know how to have fun and play the game right.” … It’s the first regional tournament appearance in program history for Cocke County, which features standouts Jailah Ensley, Shakrya Reed, Kourtney Clevenger, Paige Niethammer and Adisen McNealy.

Up Next: The winner plays either Elizabethton or Greeneville in Wednesday’s regional finals.

