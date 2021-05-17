TSSAA REGION 1 TENNIS: No titles for THS in singles or doubles

In what is a rare occurrence, Tennessee High will not be represented in the TSSAA state tennis tournament in singles or doubles competition.

The Vikings did not crown a champion at Monday’s Region 1 Large Class individual singles and doubles championships at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol.

The girls doubles team of Keiona Fieleitz and Ellyson Kovacs from THS dropped a 6-4, 1-6, 6- decision to Allie Knox and Leah McBride of Science Hill in their title match.

Hagan Oakley lost to Science Hill’s Griffin Nickels 6-3, 6-7, 7-4 in the boys singles finals.

The boys doubles duo of Brandon Istfan and Caden Myers for the Vikings lost in the semifinals.