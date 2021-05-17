TSSAA REGION 1 TENNIS: No titles for THS in singles or doubles

Tennessee High's Hagan Oakley returns a shot during his singles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Hagan Oakley returns a shot at the net during his singles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Hagan Oakley returns a shot during his singles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Hagan Oakley returns a shot during his singles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Keona Fielitz, right, and Ellyson Kovacs, left, talk between points during the Region 1-Large Class tennis singles and doubles on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Keona Fielitz prepares to returns a shot at the net during her doubles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis singles and doubles on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Ellyson Kovacs returns a shot during her doubles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis singles and doubles on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Keona Fielitz returns a shot during her doubles match at the Region 1-Large Class tennis singles and doubles on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Brandon Istfan, right, and Caden Myers, left, talk between points during the Region 1-Large Class tennis singles and doubles on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Brandon Istfan returns a shot during his doubles match the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Brandon Caden Myers prepares to return a shot during his doubles match the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
Tennessee High's Brandon Caden Myers attempt to return a shot during his doubles match the Region 1-Large Class tennis on Monday in Bristol.
BHC Sports Desk
In what is a rare occurrence, Tennessee High will not be represented in the TSSAA state tennis tournament in singles or doubles competition.
The Vikings did not crown a champion at Monday’s Region 1 Large Class individual singles and doubles championships at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol.
The girls doubles team of Keiona Fieleitz and Ellyson Kovacs from THS dropped a 6-4, 1-6, 6- decision to Allie Knox and Leah McBride of Science Hill in their title match.
Hagan Oakley lost to Science Hill’s Griffin Nickels 6-3, 6-7, 7-4 in the boys singles finals.
The boys doubles duo of Brandon Istfan and Caden Myers for the Vikings lost in the semifinals.
TSSAA Region 1 Large School Tournament
BOYS
Singles
Semifinals: Griffin Nickels (Science Hill) def. Nick Jerman (Seymour), 6-0, 6-0; Hagan Oakley (Tennessee High) def. Connor Witucki (Seymour), 6-1, 6-1.
Finals: Griffin Nickels (Science Hill) def. Hagan Oakley, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles
Semifinals: Orn Patel-Daniel Haddanin (Science Hill) def. Ian Sexton-Aaron Huffman (Morristown West), 6-2, 6-0; Brayden Kennedy-Jackson Weems (Greeneville) def. Brandon Istfan-Caden Myers (Tennessee High), 6-1, 7-6, 9-7.
Finals: Orn Patel-Daniel Haddanin (Science Hill) def. Brayden Kennedy-Jackson Weems (Greeneville), 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS
Singles
Semifinals: Willa Rogers (Dobyns-Bennett) def. Kathryn Hall (Morristown East), 6-0, 6-0; Haleigh Latta (Sevier County) def. Josey Reid (Science Hill), 6-2, 6-3.
Finals: Willa Rogers (D-B) def. Haleigh Latta (Sevier County), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Semifinals: Keona Felitz-Ellyson Kovacs (THS) def. Bella Webb-Ana Price (Jefferson County), 6-0, 6-0; Allie Knox-Leah McBride (Science Hill) def. Katie Leonard-Morgan Mysinger (Greeneville), 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Allie Knox-Leah McBride (Science Hill) def. Keona Fielitz-Ellyson Kovacs (THS), 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!