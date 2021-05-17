 Skip to main content
TSSAA REGION 1 TENNIS: No titles for THS in singles or doubles
TSSAA REGION 1 TENNIS: No titles for THS in singles or doubles

  • Updated
In what is a rare occurrence, Tennessee High will not be represented in the TSSAA state tennis tournament in singles or doubles competition.

The Vikings did not crown a champion at Monday’s Region 1 Large Class individual singles and doubles championships at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol.

The girls doubles team of Keiona Fieleitz and Ellyson Kovacs from THS dropped a 6-4, 1-6, 6- decision to Allie Knox and Leah McBride of Science Hill in their title match.

Hagan Oakley lost to Science Hill’s Griffin Nickels 6-3, 6-7, 7-4 in the boys singles finals.

The boys doubles duo of Brandon Istfan and Caden Myers for the Vikings lost in the semifinals.

TSSAA Region 1 Large School Tournament

BOYS

Singles

Semifinals: Griffin Nickels (Science Hill) def. Nick Jerman (Seymour), 6-0, 6-0; Hagan Oakley (Tennessee High) def. Connor Witucki (Seymour), 6-1, 6-1.

Finals: Griffin Nickels (Science Hill) def. Hagan Oakley, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Doubles

Semifinals: Orn Patel-Daniel Haddanin (Science Hill) def. Ian Sexton-Aaron Huffman (Morristown West), 6-2, 6-0; Brayden Kennedy-Jackson Weems (Greeneville) def. Brandon Istfan-Caden Myers (Tennessee High), 6-1, 7-6, 9-7.

Finals: Orn Patel-Daniel Haddanin (Science Hill) def. Brayden Kennedy-Jackson Weems (Greeneville), 6-2, 6-1.

GIRLS

Singles

Semifinals: Willa Rogers (Dobyns-Bennett) def. Kathryn Hall (Morristown East), 6-0, 6-0; Haleigh Latta (Sevier County) def. Josey Reid (Science Hill), 6-2, 6-3.

Finals: Willa Rogers (D-B) def. Haleigh Latta (Sevier County), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Semifinals: Keona Felitz-Ellyson Kovacs (THS) def. Bella Webb-Ana Price (Jefferson County), 6-0, 6-0; Allie Knox-Leah McBride (Science Hill) def. Katie Leonard-Morgan Mysinger (Greeneville), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Allie Knox-Leah McBride (Science Hill) def. Keona Fielitz-Ellyson Kovacs (THS), 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

