TSSAA REGION 1-AAA VOLLEYBALL: West Ridge tops Jefferson County to advance to finals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Wading through a league containing heavyweights like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett isn’t a task for the meek, but the girls from West Ridge are not scared.

The program has proved as much during its first volleyball season ever, and now the Wolves are playing for the Region 1-AAA championship and heading to the TSSAA sectionals.

The Ridge, as it is affectionately known, took care of the business at hand Monday, beating Jefferson County 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a region semifinal held at Science Hill.

Science Hill will be the site for Tuesday’s final at 6 o’clock, when the District 1 champion Hilltoppers meet the Wolves for the Region 1-AAA title and the right to host a sectional match.

Science Hill earned its region finals berth with a 25-4, 25-20, 25-19 whipping of Morristown East in Monday night’s first semifinal.

The championship match will be the sixth meeting this year between the two, all won by SHHS.

“Sixth time’s the charm, is that what they say?” smiling West Ridge coach Logan Kemp cracked after his club’s biggest win to date.

Regardless of tonight’s result, The Ridge is sectional bound, a feat not everyone saw coming.