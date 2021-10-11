TSSAA REGION 1-AAA VOLLEYBALL: West Ridge tops Jefferson County to advance to finals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Wading through a league containing heavyweights like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett isn’t a task for the meek, but the girls from West Ridge are not scared.
The program has proved as much during its first volleyball season ever, and now the Wolves are playing for the Region 1-AAA championship and heading to the TSSAA sectionals.
The Ridge, as it is affectionately known, took care of the business at hand Monday, beating Jefferson County 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a region semifinal held at Science Hill.
Science Hill will be the site for Tuesday’s final at 6 o’clock, when the District 1 champion Hilltoppers meet the Wolves for the Region 1-AAA title and the right to host a sectional match.
Science Hill earned its region finals berth with a 25-4, 25-20, 25-19 whipping of Morristown East in Monday night’s first semifinal.
The championship match will be the sixth meeting this year between the two, all won by SHHS.
“Sixth time’s the charm, is that what they say?” smiling West Ridge coach Logan Kemp cracked after his club’s biggest win to date.
Regardless of tonight’s result, The Ridge is sectional bound, a feat not everyone saw coming.
“Whenever you’re in a program, no matter where you’re at, you’re always going to have that as a big goal,” Kemp said. “And with the talent that we had coming in, that was one of our big goals, something we envisioned.
“Being able to see it come to fruition is the cherry on top.”
Still, everything must come together for the dream to come true.
“It’s a complete team effort, from the girls playing to the assistants ... I’m just over here calling timeouts,” said Kemp, not-so-coincidentally the Big 5 Conference coach of the year.
The Wolves (28-9) started fast and finished strong against Jefferson County, which completed its season with a 19-13 record after claiming the District 2-AAA crown last week.
Getting some rest from its own busy week to start October certainly helped the Wolves, who played for the District 1-AAA title last Thursday but was swept by Science Hill.
West Ridge had won five-set matches against D-B and Daniel Boone to reach the district final, in addition to a five-set loss to the Hilltoppers earlier in the week.
“Bit of a setback the last game that we played here [final against SHHS],” Kemp said. “We were a little tired, but we had the weekend and got that rest, and we came back ready and focused.”
West Ridge demonstrated total focus after the Patriots evened the match at one set apiece, first easing away from a 17-16 edge in the third game to finish on an 8-4 run, then scoring the final four points in Game 4 to turn a 21-21 deadlock into a spot in the regional final.
The Wolves got an unexpected lift from Isabella Musick, in addition to their usual outstanding play from fellow senior Rachel Miller, who delivered the clinching kill, and leader Olivia DeLung.
“I felt like my playing was really up and down, but whenever we had the energy there we pulled it together,” said Musick, a middle hitter. “I feel like I did better whenever the energy was up.”
Kemp concurred.
“I thought we had a great job from our outsides, Casey [Wampler] and Rachel, and I thought that Izzy Musick played really big at the net,” Kemp said. “The stats don’t show, but I think she did a really good job in terms of being active at the net, being involved in the plays. She really affected a lot of [Jeff County’s] gameplan.”
Jeff County coach Torey Yocum tipped her hat.
“We had too many errors that cost you at the end of the day,” she said. “But those outsides they’ve got — I think it’s number 13 [Wampler] maybe, or 12 [Miller]? ... I think it’s number 12 who has got a cannon of an arm. I mean, her arm just swings so fast.”
The loser of tonight’s match will travel for its sectional game, while the winner will be at home.