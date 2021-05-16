TSSAA REGION 1-AAA BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL CAPSULES

The Skinny: Tennessee High is in the regional tournament for just the third time in program history and the Vikings are looking to claim their first-ever regional tourney win. In their previous regional games, the Vikings dropped an 8-6 decision to Greeneville in 1995 and suffered a 5-0 setback to Morristown East in 2001. … It’s been an inspirational postseason run for THS, which won the District 1-AAA tournament as the fourth seed. The Vikings won the four games by scores of 9-2, 12-6, 10-5 and 2-1. They have played in memory of former teammate Gabby Kennedy, who was killed in a murder-suicide last October. “We have been through so much this year; losing a player and big part of our team in the fall really shook us. All year long these girls have fought for her and it has shown,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “Through the ups and downs all season they have come together and played unselfishly and for each other and for their teammate, who wasn’t able to be with us physically, but has without a doubt been in our hearts every step of the way.” … Sophomore pitcher Rylee Fields has gotten it done in the circle (20-6, 2.69 ERA, 159 strikeouts) and at the plate (.347) for the Vikings. Tori Ryan (.491, seven home runs, 29 RBIs), Keegan Myers (.417, four homers, 22 RBIs), Grayson Phipps (.388, three home runs, 20 RBIs), Ashley Worley (.395, 23 RBIs, 12 stolen bases) and Kenzie Orfield (.380, two homers, 22 RBIs) have been key parts of the balanced attack. … Fields joined Stephanie Brown (1995) and Sarah Smith (2001) as THS players to earn District 1-AAA tournament MVP honors. … Ole Miss signee Catelyn Riley is the player to watch for Jefferson County. She is hitting .594 with 11 home runs and 23 stolen bases. In the circle, she has registered 226 strikeouts and has a 0.28 ERA. Her dad, Spencer, was the starting center on the University of Tennessee’s 1998 national championship gridiron squad and is the head football coach at Jeff County. … Catcher Sidney Easterday (.339, 14 RBIs) and freshman outfielder Kinley Williams (.321, two home runs, 19 RBIs, 15 stolen bases) are top-notch players as well. … Jefferson County is technically the defending state champion as the Patriots won it all in 2019. Riley, Stephanie Steele and Kelsey Whited are the lone holdovers from that squad. “Tennessee High will be a tough team,” said Jefferson County coach Hillary Love. “They have a good pitcher that likes to work down. They have some good pop in the lineup. We will have to play our best to beat them.”