TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS SEMIS: South Greene ekes out win over Patriots, 56-55

BY TREY WILLIAMS
SPORTS CORRESPONDENT
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East girls basketball team hosted South Greene in a do-or-die game Monday night, but it was the Rebels that felt right at home.
Playing in a regional semifinal for the 11th straight season, South Greene escaped the Dyer Dome with a 56-55 victory.
The Rebels (16-12) clinched a sectional berth (Sweet 16), and will play for the right to host one when they visit Grainger (31-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Sullivan East, which wasn’t dead until senior Emma Aubrey’s rushed, crowded 30-footer was well short at the buzzer, finished the season with a 25-5 record. It was East’s first regional semifinal appearance since losing at Grainger in 2016.
“We’re used to being in this spot,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We shared our history and our legacy with what South Greene basketball is. I’m just proud of ‘em.”
South Greene got 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from junior forward Addison Williams, who said the program’s history propels her.
“I would say it’s tradition,” Williams said. “I think this is our 11th year in a row coming into this game. So we knew what we had to do.”
Williams scored eight points during a 2:50 span late in the fourth quarter, a stretch she capped with a turnaround put-back that gave the Rebels a 55-53 lead with 1:08 to go.
East junior wing Hayley Grubb (15 points) calmly made both ends of a one-and-one to tie the score at 55 after inexplicably getting fouled near midcourt with 21.6 seconds left.
Rebels sophomore forward Jordyn Roderick made what proved to be the winning play when she got to the foul line while driving down the lane with her off hand with 9.4 seconds remaining.
She made 1 of 2 free throws, and East advanced the ball to frontcourt without taking a timeout, when Roderick struck again. She blocked a 3-pointer from Hannah Hodge out of bounds across the baseline near the left corner with 2.6 seconds left.
“She (Roderick) is a great sophomore,” Gregg said. “We’ve got high expectations for her. She’s really picked her game up. She actually put the cape on and led us in scoring against Elizabethton the other night with 15.”
East opted not to take a timeout after Roderick’s block, and after South Greene snuffed the initial option on the interior, in-bounder Riley Nelson had to lob the ball perhaps some 30-35 feet out to a retreating Aubrey, who was left with little time and no good options for a heroic moment.
Aubrey, the coach’s daughter, was trying to hit what would’ve been her seventh 3-pointer. She finished with 18 points.
When the buzzer sounded, the accomplishments slowly began to eclipse what might have been. East won 25 games, a Three Rivers Conference title and a District 1-AA title. Along the way, the team was quarantined twice due to COVID-19.
“It was an incredible journey,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We battled through Covid stuff. We battled through not being very deep. And this team came together and played like champions.
“Tonight, we just didn’t take care of the ball, which is something we’ve done all year long. But we played a little bit uptight, and when you play a little uptight, it makes it tough.”
Sophomore Jenna Hare scored 16 points for Easte. Aubrey is the lone senior on a squad that will likely be picked to repeat in the league.
“Winning the district championship was special, but we had bigger aspirations,” Allan Aubrey said. “This was a team that I feel like had a real opportunity to go to Murfreesboro, and I think that team does too, honestly. You know, they’ve had their fair share of Covid issues and they’re just now starting to play the way I’m sure Coach Gregg envisioned ‘em playing all year.
“We’re gonna be really good again next year, but this was an opportunity lost, I believe.”
Aubrey, with glistening eyes, became a father for a moment at the end, an understandable act after his daughter’s 18-point swan song.
“She’s a champion,” Aubrey said. “I don’t know if you remember Emma when she was a freshman, but she was little, bity – weighed about 80 pounds. Wasn’t very good. She had a hard freshman and sophomore year in the locker room, but after that sophomore year she just decided, ‘I’m gonna make myself into a good player.’ And she did. She made herself into a good player and now she’s gonna get to go play in college.”
Kiley Collins scored all 12 of her points from 3-point range for South Greene. Haley Kells had five points, seven steals and four assists.
Gregg wanted to pressure Nelson, a talented junior point guard, with extended defense and trapping-type pressure. East committed 17 turnovers.
“We felt like Nelson is such a great true point guard,” Gregg said. “We respect her game as much as anybody we’ve seen this year. We thought, ‘Let’s try to do something to get them out of their comfort zone’ and force a couple of those girls to have to dribble it and make some decisions.
“That was a great team we beat tonight. They had a lot of weapons all over the board. You’ve just gotta try to pick your poison on what you wanna try to slow down.”