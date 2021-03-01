TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS SEMIS: South Greene ekes out win over Patriots, 56-55

Aubrey, the coach’s daughter, was trying to hit what would’ve been her seventh 3-pointer. She finished with 18 points.

When the buzzer sounded, the accomplishments slowly began to eclipse what might have been. East won 25 games, a Three Rivers Conference title and a District 1-AA title. Along the way, the team was quarantined twice due to COVID-19.

“It was an incredible journey,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We battled through Covid stuff. We battled through not being very deep. And this team came together and played like champions.

“Tonight, we just didn’t take care of the ball, which is something we’ve done all year long. But we played a little bit uptight, and when you play a little uptight, it makes it tough.”

Sophomore Jenna Hare scored 16 points for Easte. Aubrey is the lone senior on a squad that will likely be picked to repeat in the league.

“Winning the district championship was special, but we had bigger aspirations,” Allan Aubrey said. “This was a team that I feel like had a real opportunity to go to Murfreesboro, and I think that team does too, honestly. You know, they’ve had their fair share of Covid issues and they’re just now starting to play the way I’m sure Coach Gregg envisioned ‘em playing all year.