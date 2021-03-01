TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS SEMIS: Grainger defeats Sullivan Central, 68-45

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. – Sullivan Central Cougars girls basketball coach Kristi Walling devised a make-or-break strategy for Monday’s TSSAA Region 1-AA semifinal against the Grainger Grizzlies.
Walling wanted to disrupt the flow of the potent Grainger offense with a 2-3 zone.
“That was our game plan,” Walling said.
The plan worked early. Then, the final chapter of the Cougars basketball program ended with a guest appearance by one of Tennessee’s finest.
Five-foot-eight Grainger senior guard Tori Rutherford, ranked among the top 30 prep prospects in the state by several publications, scored 22 points to guide the Grizzlies to a 68-45 victory at The Den.
Monday was the fourth straight year that Grainger and Central met in the regional tournament, with Grainger taking the last three matchups.
“That’s a hard team to play defensively because they all can score, and they’ve got kids on the bench that can shoot as good as the starters,” Walling said.
Six-foot-one Central star Bre Yarber opened the scoring in style, dropping a baseline jumper after creating room with a behind-the-back dribble.
Operating against 6-foot Milligan signee Lauren Longmire, Yarber finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
“Longmire is good and she can play the same style as Bre, inside and out,” Walling said.
With a mix of penetration, clever entry passes and full-court pressure, Grainger (31-3) took a 17-10 advantage after one quarter and pushed its margin to 31-21 with 2:10 remaining in the first half when Rutherford canned a textbook form jumper.
“We kind of got out of place with our zone and you can’t have mental breakdowns against a team like Grainger,” Walling said. “Once they get hot, they are going to start knocking down jumpers. And that’s what happened.”
By halftime, Grainger led 37-23. Yarber had two fouls and Rutherford was in the groove.
“[Rutherford] is tough,” Walling said. “She looks to get the ball to her teammates, but she can score. She’s their senior leader and motor.”
Rutherford, a 1,500-point career scorer, has signed to play at Carson-Newman.
Third-year Grainger head coach Rusty Bishop, who picked up his 90th career victory last week, described Rutherford as “very special.”
“Tori is like a free safety on defense in the way she reads the ball, and she can cut and go get it on offense,” Bishop said. “She’s shattered a lot of our career records.”
Longmire added 17 points for Grainger.
“I thought we would see that zone and Central was very effective in it early,” Bishop said. ‘We finally spread them out a little and started moving.”
Following some interior drives and offensive rebounds by Longmire, the Grizzlies took a 46-26 advantage with 3:44 left in the third quarter. The suspense was over.
“We knew that we had to help contain [Yarber] if we were going to have a shot, and Lauren did a great job,” Bishop said.
McClellan contributed eight points for Central, while junior Jalyn West added seven.
The emotions finally caught up with Walling moments after the loss.
“It was a great year, and I’m sad that it’s coming to an end,” said Walling, a former standout athlete at Central. “Those kids and this school mean a lot to me.”
