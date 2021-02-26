TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Yarber leads Sullivan Central over Greeneville

‘I knew what was happening the minute Delana looked over at me on the bench, but I was too dang slow to reach her before she hit the ground,” Watts said. “Delana has only had epilepsy since last year and we’ve been trying to get her medications right.”

DeBusk, who briefly returned to watch the game from her wheelchair, was treated by medical staff and was alert after the game.

As DeBusk was being treated on the floor, players both games gathered in prayer near the Greeneville bench.

“That kind of startled everybody,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “DeBusk is their motor and her going out changed the game a little. Especially with COVID, you never know when the game is going to be taken away from you. I told my kids to go back out there and show respect for [DeBusk] by playing hard.”

DeBusk, a three-year starter, is the daughter of former Greeneville star athlete Doug DeBusk.

Greeneville, which dropped a 69-61 double overtime decision at Central in last year’s regional quarterfinals, jumped out to a 10-3 lead Friday with 3:23 left in the first quarter.

That’s when Central called a timeout, switched to a man-to-man defense, and turned to Yarber.