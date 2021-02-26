TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Yarber leads Sullivan Central over Greeneville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan Central’s Breanna Yarber established a lofty goal when she began playing varsity basketball.
Flash forward to Friday’s Friday opening round of the TSSAA Region 1-AA girls basketball tournament.
Yarber, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, scored 25 points, led the Cougars to a 71-55 win over the Greeneville Greene Devils and reached her goal of 2,000 career points in the first quarter.
“When I was growing up, I watched Cadence Wilmoth score 2,000 points at Patrick Henry and I’ve wanted to do it ever since,” said Yarber, who was honored in a post-game ceremony.
It was a night of high emotion at the Dickie Warren Dome. In addition to Yarber’s heroics, there were a total of 48 fouls, two Greeneville fans were ordered to leave the gym in the fourth quarter, and three adults from opposing schools were involved a post-game altercation.
The most dramatic moment came with 7:22 left in the third quarter when Greeneville junior point guard Delana DeBusk collapsed at midcourt.
Action was halted for over 15 minutes as every person in the gym became silent. DeBusk was eventually taken from the court by wheelchair.
According to Greeneville coach Annette Watts, DeBusk suffered an epileptic seizure.
‘I knew what was happening the minute Delana looked over at me on the bench, but I was too dang slow to reach her before she hit the ground,” Watts said. “Delana has only had epilepsy since last year and we’ve been trying to get her medications right.”
DeBusk, who briefly returned to watch the game from her wheelchair, was treated by medical staff and was alert after the game.
As DeBusk was being treated on the floor, players both games gathered in prayer near the Greeneville bench.
“That kind of startled everybody,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “DeBusk is their motor and her going out changed the game a little. Especially with COVID, you never know when the game is going to be taken away from you. I told my kids to go back out there and show respect for [DeBusk] by playing hard.”
DeBusk, a three-year starter, is the daughter of former Greeneville star athlete Doug DeBusk.
Greeneville, which dropped a 69-61 double overtime decision at Central in last year’s regional quarterfinals, jumped out to a 10-3 lead Friday with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
That’s when Central called a timeout, switched to a man-to-man defense, and turned to Yarber.
The Campbell University signee responded by scoring on spin moves in the paint, long-range jumpera and high-speed drives in transition.
“When my shots on the inside are not falling, I love to go outside and shoot,” Yarber said. “We came out a little shaky tonight, but we stayed composed and played strong defense.”
Thanks to the work of junior Jaelyn West (18 points) and sophomore Rachel Niebruegee (17 points), the Cougars finally opened a 47-43 advantage in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and held on from there with help from their bench.
“That’s kind of our game plan,” Walling said. “We go nine-deep and we try to run the other team down.”
Not many teams can keep up with the fast Yarber, who earned Virginia High School League Class 1 player of the year honors last year at Patrick Henry.
“Bre has really made a difference in that team,” Watts said
Greeneville (19-8) was led by Tambyrn Ellenburg with 16 points.
Central will travel to Grainger in Monday’s semifinals, as Yarber continues her quest.
“I’m just blessed to be playing with an awesome team,” Yarber said.
