TSSAA REGION 1-AA BOYS TOURNEY: Sullivan East crushes Chuckey-Doak, 89-38

“I thought Chuckey-Doak came out and played really well and they hit their shots early,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “[Ramsey and Tullock] are great shooters. I told ‘em early, ‘If they’re open, they’re gonna make it.’ So we tried to clamp down on their threes a little bit more in the second quarter.”

Montgomery (seven points) hit both of his 3-pointers in the opening 9:19.

“I thought Mason Montgomery came out and was a floor leader for us tonight,” Faver said. “He was my voice on the court defensively and offensively. He guarded one of the big fellas and really battled him. He rebounded well. I thought just his demeanor got us going a little bit.”

Senior center Austin Davis scored six points, as did Isaac Grubbs and Ashton Davison. Grubbs and Davison each hit two 3-pointers.

Grubbs also shined on defense.

“Isaac Grubbs is our leader on and off the court,” Faver said. “He came in and took a big charge and gave us a lot of energy. … He’s our leader in charges [drawn] but he’s not even close to our leader in minutes.”

The Patriots scored 32 points in the third quarter. Bartley had seven points, two steals and an assist during a 60-second stretch that began a 17-0 run early in the period.