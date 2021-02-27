TSSAA REGION 1-AA BOYS TOURNEY: Sullivan East crushes Chuckey-Doak, 89-38

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East boys basketball team left Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles with deep thoughts Saturday night.
Nine different Patriots scored at least six points and three others got in on the fun during an extended period of garbage time as East rolled to an 89-38 victory in a Region 1-AA quarterfinal at the Dyer Dome.
The Patriots (20-6) will attempt to secure a sectional berth when they host Grainger (19-9) in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. Grainger defeated Sullivan South, 64-47.
East opened on an 8-0 run against Chuckey-Doak (8-16) thanks to three interior baskets from Dylan Bartley, who finished with a team-high 17 points, and Clayton Ivester’s baseline cut for an assist from fellow big man Mason Montgomery.
Guards Tyler Ramsey (13 points) and Cadin Tullock (11 points) helped the Black Knights get back within 19-16 late in the first quarter, but Bartley found Montgomery in the left corner for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that ignited a 20-3 run.
“We played with ‘em for a while,” Broyles said. “They’re very good and very deep, and it wore on us. … We don’t have the depth and we had a couple playing through injuries.”
Chuckey-Doak scored five points in the second quarter.
East got 13 points from Ivester and 11 from guard Ethan Bradford. Guards Braden Standbridge and Logan Murray scored nine and eight points, respectively.
“I thought Chuckey-Doak came out and played really well and they hit their shots early,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “[Ramsey and Tullock] are great shooters. I told ‘em early, ‘If they’re open, they’re gonna make it.’ So we tried to clamp down on their threes a little bit more in the second quarter.”
Montgomery (seven points) hit both of his 3-pointers in the opening 9:19.
“I thought Mason Montgomery came out and was a floor leader for us tonight,” Faver said. “He was my voice on the court defensively and offensively. He guarded one of the big fellas and really battled him. He rebounded well. I thought just his demeanor got us going a little bit.”
Senior center Austin Davis scored six points, as did Isaac Grubbs and Ashton Davison. Grubbs and Davison each hit two 3-pointers.
Grubbs also shined on defense.
“Isaac Grubbs is our leader on and off the court,” Faver said. “He came in and took a big charge and gave us a lot of energy. … He’s our leader in charges [drawn] but he’s not even close to our leader in minutes.”
The Patriots scored 32 points in the third quarter. Bartley had seven points, two steals and an assist during a 60-second stretch that began a 17-0 run early in the period.
“I thought in the third quarter we came out and really turned up the tempo a little bit and we did make the right play offensively,” Faver said. “And once we’re doing that we flow pretty well.”
Murray, Grubbs and Bradford joined Bartley with assists in the opening four minutes of the second half.
“They didn’t shoot it well tonight early for whatever reason,” Broyles said. “But the second half they took it to the hole. We had to foul and they made their free throws. They are a very good shooting team. You can tell they work at it.”
Grainger is now all that stands between Faver and a sectional berth in this his rookie season.
“They’re a good basketball team,” Faver said. “They drive it well. They shoot it well. We’re gonna have to come to play.”